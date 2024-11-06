Christian Koloko Expected To Be Available For Lakers Against Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers knew they needed front court depth prior to the 2024-25 season, so they took a gamble on big man Christian Koloko.

Koloko was picked 33rd overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors, but unfortunately saw his time in the league cut short after it was discovered he was dealing with life-threatening bloodclots. Koloko spent the past couple of seasons working his way back to full health and eventually signed a two-way deal with the Lakers.

Los Angeles signed Koloko knowing that his NBA future would be decided by a panel of experts, and the two sides recently received good news when it was announced that he was cleared to return to play. For a team like the Lakers that has dealt with injuries over the past few seasons, this was a rare moment of fortunate news as Koloko’s got untapped upside as a paint defender.

In fact, Koloko will travel with Los Angeles and be active for their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, via Dan Woike of L.A. Times:

Anthony Davis is questionable with his foot injury, Christian Koloko is not on the injury report and I’m hearing he’ll be with the team in Memphis and should be active tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/D0S0jfj4vb — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) November 5, 2024

Koloko was then seen at Lakers shootaround on Wednesday morning in Memphis, via Khobi Price of the Southern California News Group:

Christian Koloko is with the Lakers in Memphis and is expected to be available for tonight's game: pic.twitter.com/6Ja0t2383M — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) November 6, 2024

This is a rapid turn of events for Koloko, who could see the floor for the Lakers right away given their other absences n the frontcourt, including Rui Hachimura, who is doubtful to play due to an illness.

It was previously reported that Koloko would begin his return-to-play process with the South Bay Lakers, but Anthony Davis’ ongoing heel injury and Hachimura’s illness may be the reason for his sudden elevation.

Regardless, this is positive news for the team as they could use some extra depth in the front court as Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt remain sidelined due to injury. Jaxson Hayes is the lone true center on the roster besides Davis, so Koloko could end up playing a role at some point this season.

It wouldn’t be fair to expect much from Koloko as he gets his legs back under him, but for now the organization has to be pleased that he’s now an option.

Christian Koloko feeling amazing physically

Despite being away from basketball for a bit, Christian Koloko said he was feeling amazing physically before he was cleared to return to play. He added that he’s ready to contribute in any way he can to help the Lakers win games.

