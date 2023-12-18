Christian Wood Believes Lakers Will Be Tough To Beat If They Approach Games Like In-Season Tournament

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming back home to Crypto.com Arena after a disappointing Texas road trip where they dropped two of three of their games.

Their most recent loss to the San Antonio Spurs was the most concerning despite them being shorthanded as they allowed them to snap their 18-game losing streak. It was a lackluster effort from everyone who played, though Darvin Ham wouldn’t blame their In-Season Tournament run for their struggles.

The Lakers almost looked like an entirely different team during the In-Season Tournament games as they played with much more intensity and focus on both ends of the floor. The statistics support the observation as they were considerably better when they played tournament games.

Christian Wood didn’t see much action during the In-Season Tournament, but he believes that if the Lakers bring that type of focus and energy to every game then they will be tough to beat, as seen on Spectrum SportsNet:

“The way we played the teams we played in the In-Season Tournament, it seemed like we had a different level, a different spirit, different energy,” Wood said. “We knew each night that we were gonna win the game. So if we approach every single game like that, whether the schedule is crazy, back-to-back, guys out… If everyone approaches the game like that, we’re gonna be a tough team to beat.”

There was certainly a level of confidence that Los Angeles exuded during tournament play, especially in the knockout rounds where they blew out the New Orleans Pelicans and edged out the Indiana Pacers to win the inaugural championship. However, as Wood points out, they’re more than capable of hitting those same levels in the regular season if they use the same approach and mentality.

Los Angeles has proven they can be a contender if they put their minds to it, but too often that not they seem to be going through the motions when there aren’t any stakes. There’s no denying that they have the talent to win games, but they need to be more consistent if they hope to reach their championship goals.

Trae Young believes Lakers winning In-Season Tournament is good for NBA

Some teams were probably upset that the Lakers wound up winning the In-Season Tournament, though Adam Silver and the NBA office probably enjoyed it because it legitimized the event. Besides Silver and company, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young also believes Los Angeles winning it all was great for the league because of their brand.

