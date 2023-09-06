Christian Wood: It’s Always Been My Dream To Play For Lakers

It has been known since the Los Angeles Lakers’ initial free agency push that the team wanted to add another big man to the roster. There were a few names floating around, but without a doubt the most intriguing was Christian Wood.

After some time with little news floating around, it was finally reported that Wood had agreed to a two-year contract with the Lakers with a player option on the second year. It is a move that likely completes the Lakers roster with many viewing them as one of the championship favorites.

It is also a big moment for Wood himself. Born and raised in Southern California, Wood grew up a fan of the purple and gold and following the announcement, the big man took to social media to reveal he has accomplished one of his dreams to play for the Lakers:

It’s always been my dream to be a laker 💜💛 — 35 (@Chriswood_5) September 6, 2023

It is a very positive sign that Wood as excited to join the Lakers as the team is to bring him in. Whether he is starting or coming off the bench, the big man increases the Lakers’ ceiling with his ability to stretch the floor while also being a decent rebounder and shot blocker.

It has been a long road for Wood to get to this point after going undrafted in 2015. He bounced around between multiple different NBA and G League teams before finally getting his first real opportunity with the Detroit Pistons in 2019. He would parlay that performance into a sign-and-trade to the Houston Rockets where he had his best success, averaging 19.1 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 38.4% from 3-point range.

Wood spent last season with the Dallas Mavericks and while there were some rocky moments, he still averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 51.5% from the field and 37.6% from deep. Those issues within the team are something that has followed Wood throughout his career so far with the Lakers revealing earlier this offseason that they did all the necessary research into Wood.

Obviously what they found was not something that deterred them from bringing him on board. And with his own excitement at playing for his hometown team, Wood will be motivated to help bring the Lakers another championship.

Anthony Davis, LeBron James advocated for Austin Reaves to make Lakers roster in 2021

With the Lakers Wood will be teaming up of course with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but also Austin Reaves who is one of the rising young stars in the league. Originally a two-way signing in 2021, Reaves would have his contract converted before the season began and as it turns out, it was LeBron and Davis who called for it.

According to a recent rumor, Reaves performed so well at the LeBron-led players only minicamp that the two Lakers stars went to management and told them he was too good to just be on a two-way. The rest, as they say, is history.

