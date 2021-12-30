Cincinnati Cornerback Coby Bryant To Wear #8 Against Alabama To Honor Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

Across sports, Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant served as an avatar of sorts as players and coaches all referenced his approach to the game of basketball and the kind of work it takes to be the best.

Bryant was known as one of the fiercest competitors the NBA has ever seen, and that type of attitude and mentality inspired countless athletes to try and be the best player they could possibly become. The Lakers legend’s passing remains one of the saddest tragedies to happen and although he is gone he remains an inspiration to people around the world.

Athletes across every sport have paid some sort of tribute to Bryant and that has not changed even though more than a year has passed since the accident. For example, Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant has decided to switch his number from No. 7 to No. 8 from the College Football Playoff game against Alabama in order to honor Bryant, via Cincinnati’s football team:

PLAYOFF COBY: 𝗨𝗡𝗟𝗢𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗗 🔓 7️⃣ ➡️ 8️⃣@CBryant2_ is bringing Mamba Mentality to the postseason with a jersey change to honor Kobe Bryant.#Bearcats pic.twitter.com/sSOgQlTufJ — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) December 27, 2021

Coby Bryant was named after the Lakers superstar and quoted him at his press conference as Cincinnati prepares to take on the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. Coby Bryant has long idolized Kobe Bryant and even previously wore No. 24 as a baseball player growing up.

Seeing Coby Bryant make the number switch during an important game is a cool gesture and another reminder of the type of influence Kobe Bryant still has to this day. The Black Mamba’s legacy as a player and competitor will never be forgotten and people like Coby Bryant will continue to honor the Lakers icon and surely make him proud.

