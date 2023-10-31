Clippers Complete Blockbuster Trade With 76ers For James Harden Ahead Of Wednesday’s Game Against Lakers

Coming into the 2023-24 season, there remained one looming move that had yet to be made. Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden had requested to be traded, preferably to the Los Angeles Clippers, and made it clear that he had no desire to patch up his relationship with general manager Daryl Morey. It always seemed like a matter of time and now the Los Angeles Lakers’ rival have finally added another piece.

The Clippers completed a deal to acquire Harden and PJ Tucker from the 76ers, sending away multiple players and picks, with the Oklahoma City Thunder also joining as a third team to complete the deal, just ahead of Wednesday’s contest with the Lakers, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The LA Clippers acquired 10-time All-Star guard James Harden in a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, sources told ESPN. The 76ers sent Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev to the Clippers for Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap and an additional first-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources told ESPN. The Clippers are sending a 2027 first-round pick swap to Oklahoma City, clearing the way for the Thunder to move a protected 2026 first-round pick to the 76ers, sources said. The Clippers are sending a 2024 and a 2029 second-round pick to the Sixers in the deal too, sources said.

It is undoubtedly a huge move for the Clippers, but also one that will come with a lot of questions. Harden and Russell Westbrook struggled to fit together with the Houston Rockets and the former Lakers point guard has played extremely well since joining the Clippers. Combined with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers have talent, but making it all work will not be easy.

They will also be extremely shorthanded as Harden, Tucker and Petrusev are unlikely to be available in time for Wednesday’s contest against the Lakers. And with the Clippers dealing away four rotation players and both Norman Powell and Terance Mann dealing with injuries, they are extremely shorthanded.

Nonetheless, the Clippers have made another big swing to try and put themselves amongst the Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns as the top contenders in the West.

Lakers’ LeBron James likely to continue trend of playing big fourth quarter minutes

When the Lakers and Clippers do take the floor on Wednesday, it seems likely that LeBron James will be on the court. His minutes continue to be closely watched, but he has been on the court for the majority of fourth quarters and the Lakers star believes that will continue to be the case.

“It’s definitely the way to worked out so far in the season. I think probably will continue to be a trend,” James said. “Obviously, that’s winning time.

“For myself, I love being out there for the fourth quarter being able to make plays. Like that’s the best quarter for me when it comes to being able to close out a game or being able to make plays for my teammates throughout the course of that quarter but you know, it’s worked for us.”

