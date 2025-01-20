Clippers’ Tyronn Lue: Lakers’ JJ Redick Has Always Been ‘Great Basketball Mind’

In his first year as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, JJ Redick is doing a solid job of leading the team.

The 2024-25 season represents Redick’s first time coaching a team in any official capacity, and so far he’s found a way to connect with the roster and mold the team in his vision. The Lakers hired Redick because of his basketball mind and experience playing in the league, two areas that have helped him transition well to the sidelines.

Redick’s also been touted for his ability to communicate with players. For example, Redick challenged Los Angeles about its leadership, something that Anthony Davis took to heart.

Ahead of the matchup against the L.A. Clippers, Tyronn Lue spoke about his former teammate Redick and praised him for the job he’s done so far.

“He’s always been a great basketball mind,” Lue said when asked if he knew Redick would eventually become a coach. “Having the chance to play with him in Orlando my last year in 2009, just his thought process, how he uses screens, how he came off screens, how he could read certain situations talking to Jameer (Nelson) and Dwight (Howard).

“You could tell he was a coach on the floor. I didn’t know if he ever wanted to coach but like I said, he’s doing a great job in the position he’s in, Lakers job. Doing a good job with AD and Bron. I’m happy for him. I didn’t know if he wanted to coach, I don’t know if he even knew he wanted to coach, but like I said, he’s doing a good job.”

As a former player-turned-head coach himself, Lue understands full well the rigors of the job and how difficult it can be to lead a group to wins. Given Lue’s own experiences, it’s quite the compliment to give Redick who still has a lot to learn on the job.

The Lakers have been churning through head coaches since Phil Jackson retired, so hopefully that cycle ends with Redick who appears uniquely equipped for the job.

JJ Redick discusses Lakers’ connection to the city of Los Angeles

JJ Redick is no stranger to Los Angeles as he played for the Clippers for four seasons. Now back in the city, Redick is part of the community and was unfortunately affected by the recent California Wildfires that devastated multiple Los Angeles neighborhoods.

In the wake of the fires, Redick discussed the Lakers’ connection to Los Angeles and what they mean for each other.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!