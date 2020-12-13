Clippers Vs. Lakers Game Preview & TV Info: Looking To Sweep Preseason Battle Of L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers have the chance to sweep their hallway rivals in the preseason when they take on the L.A. Clippers in the second of four total exhibition games.

On Friday, the two L.A. teams met after a historically short offseason. While the Clippers played their entire roster — including stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George — the Lakers opted for rest, sitting LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Markieff Morris.

Despite that, the Lakers still managed to secure a victory with the help of Talen Horton-Tucker, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell. Horton-Tucker was the star of the night with 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. Kuzma added 18 points, while Harrell had a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Going into Sunday’s matchup, it is unclear exactly which players on the Lakers will be playing or resting. The only confirmed decision is that Alex Caruso will be unavailable due to a hip injury suffered in Friday night’s game.

James, Davis, Gasol, Morris and Caldwell-Pope could still make their preseason debuts, but could just as easily be preserved until the Lakers next two-game set against the Phoenix Suns. It is also possible that some of the team’s older players wait until the regular season to get on the court.

While preseason games don’t count in any significant way, it is a positive sign to see the development of L.A.’s young players such as Horton-Tucker, DeVontae Cacok and Kostas Antetokoumpo. In addition, preseason games can also help build chemistry with Harrell, Dennis Schroder and Wesley Matthews, who all made good contributions in the opener.

With three preseason games left, head coach Frank Vogel will be able to do some more lineup experimentation and youth development.

Lakers (1-0) vs. Clippers (0-1)

5:30 p.m. PT, Dec. 13, 2020

Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN L.A.

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Dennis Schroder

SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

SF: Talen Horton-Tucker

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: Montrezl Harrell

Key Reserves: DeVontae Cacok, Wesley Matthews, Markieff Morris, Kostas Antetokounmpo

Projected Clippers Starting Lineup:

PG: Patrick Beverley

SG: Luke Kennard

SF: Paul George

PF: Kawhi Leonard

C: Serge Ibaka

Key Reserves: Reggie Jackson, Patrick Patterson, Ivica Zubac, Nic Batum, Lou Williams

