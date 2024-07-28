Coco Gauff: It Means A Lot To Be USA Flag Bearer With ‘GOAT’ LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James got the honor of being one of the two flag bearers for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony in Paris. It’s a very special honor given to athletes voted on by other Olympians to show the best representation of the country at the games. James shared the honors with young Tennis star Coco Gauff.

Gauff, 20, became the first tennis player to be a flag bearer for the United States in Olympic history and the youngest overall. And she got to share the honor with one of the world’s most recognizable and famous athletes. At the ceremony, she spoke about her excitement for both.

Gauff recognized the honor of being named a flag bearer and the opportunity to share the moment with James, who she praised highly for his accomplishments in basketball, via NBCOlympics:

“It means a lot to be here representing Team USA and be with the GOAT here, Mr. LeBron James. It means a lot, I’m so excited and I can’t wait to do well in the games.”

Gauff is one of tennis’ brightest young stars. At 20, she had already won a U.S. Open, taking home the singles championship in 2023. She was the runner-up at the 2022 edition of the event as well. Gauff also won the 2024 French Open doubles and was a finalist in the same event in 2021 and 2022.

Gauff was a singles semifinalist at both the French and Australian Open this year and will look to defend her U.S. Open crown later this year. But even she, with all her early accomplishments, seemed ecstatic to be sharing the flag bearer responsibility with James.

James is not only one of the all-time great basketball players and one of the world’s most famous athletes, but he is also widely respected as one of the pioneers of the player empowerment era. Athletes from all sports have shown their gratitude and respect for James over the last two decades.

LeBron James: special to represent Team USA

LeBron James has a chance to land his third gold medal and fourth medal overall as he takes the court for his fourth Olympics. And for James, it’s an honor to have that opportunity and represent the United States once again.

He said that it’s always a special moment to be a part of Team USA and that he’s excited for another chance to do so in Paris this summer.

