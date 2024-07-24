Coco Gauff Joins LeBron James As USA Flag Bearers

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was chosen to be a USA flag bearer for the Olympic opening ceremonies set to take place this Friday. While this is the final Olympics for LeBron, this is the first Olympic trip for 20-year old tennis phenom Coco Gauff.

Gauff has taken the tennis world by storm over the past couple of years, winning her first singles Grand Slam in 2023 at the US Open and bringing home her first doubles Grand Slam earlier this year at the French Open. Now she is set to represent America at the upcoming Olympic games in Paris and has been bestowed another honor.

Gauff was chosen to be the female flag bearer for the USA, joining James in that honor. The news was broken to her by teammate Chris Eubanks, via Team USA on X:

Opening Ceremony Flag Bearer @CocoGauff. 🇺🇸 The moment Coco got the news from her teammate @chris_eubanks96… 🫢#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/yjIWPjm6J1 — Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 24, 2024

The look of pure shock and joy is clear on Gauff’s face at the announcement and just shows how important this is to so many. This is especially satisfying for Gauff, who was actually set to participate in the last Olympics in Tokyo but had to withdraw due to catching coronavirus (COVID-19). Now, she returns and was given one of the biggest honors possible by being a USA flag bearer.

Joining James is also a nice touch for Gauff who is a well-known basketball fan who closely follows the Miami Heat, the team LeBron helped bring two NBA Championships to in 2012 and 2013. Gauff’s favorite player, however, is current Heat star Jimmy Butler who was in attendance throughout her run to the US Open Championship.

Gauff is expected to participate in both singles and doubles competition at the Olympics which will take place on the clay courts at Roland Garros, home of the French Open.

LeBron James ‘super appreciative’ to be named USA flag bearer

Being a flag bearer is a very special honor and one that LeBron James values very much. The Lakers star described this as something that will live on forever and noted that he holds this with the utmost of honor.

LeBron would continue on, saying that it is truly special to represent the USA in this fashion while adding that he is ‘super appreciative’ and ‘super humbled’ to have been selected to be the male flag bearer for his country.

