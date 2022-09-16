Cole Swider Discusses Lakers’ Offseason & Reveals LeBron James Will Host Minicamp On Sept. 22 In Podcast Debut

Los Angeles Lakers sharpshooter Cole Swider will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Austin Reaves and climb up the roster hierarchy during his rookie year.

Swider signed with the Lakers as an undrafted free agent after attending two workouts in L.A back in June. In the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League, the Syracuse alum proved to be one of the best shooters in his draft class, making 50% of his triples and averaging 15.4 points per game.

In the premiere episode of his new podcast — “The Cole Swider Show with Paddy Casey” — the 23-year-old discussed his first NBA preseason, revealing LeBron James will be hosting a mini-camp for his Lakers teammates on Sept. 22:

“I’m working out every single day. I’m out in L.A. right now just working out and getting ready for training camp. LeBron’s hosting a little mini-camp out of San Diego, which will be good. Going out there this September 22. And then after that just kind of getting right into training camp, preseason games. It’s weird, you know what I mean? You go from college, practicing for six months to get ready for your first game, and then the NBA is like, ‘Alright, we’re going to practice for a week and then we’re going to play the Warriors.’”

Swider said he was happy with his shooting efficiency over the summer — with the guard being only one of two Summer League players to attempt seven or more 3-pointers per game and knock down at least 50% of them. The two-way forward hopes his efficiency will allow him to get his contract upgraded and take one of the 15 spots on the Lakers roster:

“Yeah, for sure, I think Summer League kind of gave me a good start. And I think, coming back in August, everything’s been going well. I’ve been playing really well with shooting the ball at a pretty high level and just trying to prove what I can do at this level. I think for me, it’s all about just doing what I do every single day and hopefully just trying to gain the full roster spot. Then, I’m very happy with the situation I’m in and if I’m on two-year all year, I’ll be very happy. Then, as an NBA player, you’re always trying to be a full-time NBA player, trying to crack your way into the rotation and everything like that. So I think this preseason for me is just taking that next step, listen to the coaches, trying to fit in with LeBron, AD, and Russ, and all the other great players that we have. So for me, I mean, I’m on a two-way contract right now but just fighting every single day to try and get bumped up.”

After James’ mini-camp in San Diego, the Lakers will start the official training camp on Sept. 27 — just six days before L.A. takes on the Sacramento Kings in the first preseason game.

The Purple and Gold will tip off the 2022-23 season on Oct. 18 with an away clash against the Golden State Warriors.

Jeanie Buss ‘optimistic’ ahead of Lakers’ 2022-23 season

The Lakers have had an up-and-down offseason, hiring head coach Darvin Ham, adding Patrick Beverley to the roster, and extending James’ contract — but failing to trade Russell Westbrook for valuable rotation players.

Still, governor Jeanie Buss feels optimistic ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. “I’m optimistic, but certainly injuries are what you can’t control, so we try to control everything that we can and set ourselves up for the best possible success,” Buss said.

“But everything else has to kind of go our way as well.”

