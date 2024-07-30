Colin Castleton Impressed with how Bronny James Handled Tension and Pressure

The Los Angeles Lakers made headlines in the 2024 NBA Draft by selecting Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, with the 55th overall pick in the second round. This move brought LeBron’s long-standing dream of playing alongside his son in the NBA one step closer to reality. The selection of Bronny James at No. 55 marked a historic moment, as he became the first player to be drafted into the NBA while his father was still an active player.

Bronny James’ contract with the Lakers is reportedly a multi-year, fully guaranteed rookie deal, which is unusual for a second-round pick. Typically, second-round picks receive two-way contracts allowing them to play in the NBA and the G League. However, Bronny’s contract ensures he will only play for the Lakers and receive at least the NBA rookie minimum salary, over $1.1 million in the previous season.

The public agrees. NBA betting apps have booked more bets on Bronny James winning the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year Award than any other player.

The 19-year-old guard’s journey to the NBA Draft wasn’t without challenges. He overcame a congenital heart defect discovered after a cardiac incident during a workout and played one year of college basketball at USC before entering the draft.

NBA Summer League Performance

Bronny James’ performance during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas was a mix of struggles and improvement. In his first four summer league games, he averaged just 4.3 points with a 22.6% field goal percentage, including missing all 15 of his 3-point attempts. However, James showed resilience and improvement in his fifth game against the Atlanta Hawks.

In the Lakers’ 87-86 victory over the Hawks, Bronny had his best summer league performance, scoring 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc. He also contributed a rebound, a steal, and a turnover. This performance boosted his summer league averages to 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game, with improved shooting percentages of 28.6% from the field and 10% from three-point range.

Throughout the summer league, fans supported Bronny, even during his struggles. The Lakers-friendly crowd at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas roared when he made his first shot of the game against the Hawks. This unwavering support was evident throughout his summer league journey, with fans cheering his every move and groaning when he missed shots or passed the ball.

The Lakers finished their summer league campaign with a 3-5 record, including games from the California Classic in San Francisco and the Las Vegas Summer League].

Tension Among Teammates

Despite the positive fan reception, reports emerged of tension within the Lakers’ summer league team due to the attention Bronny James received. An anonymous player from the team expressed frustration with the focus on Bronny, stating, “That kind of tension didn’t help the group of players to build chemistry,” but this was “nothing against” Bronny.

The player commented, “And you could feel that there was no unity [between] this group of guys as Bronny was the main guy, and the others didn’t feel that it was right, that he deserved that.”

Another player remarked, “Almost everything was centered around Bronny.” They added, “I mean, he was treated as someone apart, not like all of us, and that is very annoying as we didn’t feel any chemistry in this group of players.”

The frustration stemmed from perceived preferential treatment and game planning around Bronny. One player explained, “I ended up being very frustrated because I was never put in the best situation or even put in some plays or game plans because they wanted Bronny to show his skills and shine.” They continued, “If you talk to any other player that was part of the California Classic and the Summer League roster, most of them would tell you the same thing.”

These comments suggest that the attention on Bronny James may have created a challenging environment for team chemistry and cohesion during the summer league. However, it’s important to note that not all players shared this sentiment. For instance, Colin Castleton, who played alongside Bronny, was impressed with how he handled the pressure.

Last Word

Bronny James’ selection by the Lakers and his summer league performance generated significant attention and support from fans. While he improved throughout the summer league, the intense focus on his development reportedly created tension within the team. As Bronny transitions into his rookie NBA season, it will be interesting to see how he continues developing and how his teammates’ dynamics evolve.