Complete 2021-22 Lakers Roster Ratings Revealed On NBA 2K22
Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Lakers
Adam Pantozzi-NBAE
Author

With the 2021-22 season right around the corner, fans are able to get their basketball fix in with the recent release of NBA 2K22.

The popular video game franchise delivers a new iteration every year before the start of each season, and NBA 2K22 will feature all the new rosters after an offseason full of transactions. The video game has become a staple in hoops culture as fans and players alike spend countless hours on the virtual basketball court and even argue about the player ratings the game is well-known for.

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to be a contender during the new season after all their acquisitions, headlined by Russell Westbrook, who came in a blockbuster deal. However, the Lakers will go as far as LeBron James can take them despite the star entering Year 19 of his illustrious career.

Before the game’s release, James, Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony were featured in the trailer, but now that NBA 2K22 is officially out, it means it is time to dissect individual player rankings and it is no surprise to see James leading L.A.:

Anthony Davis joins James in the 90s club with a 94, while Russell Westbrook came in at a respectable 87 overall rating. After the three stars, Kendrick Nunn and Rajon Rondo clocked in with the next highest rating at 78 with Dwight Howard and Anthony right behind them at 77.

As usual, player ratings can move up or down throughout the season depending on that player’s performance, so it will be interesting to see who is able to make improvements. Either way, the Lakers look like they will be in good shape and it will be exciting to see them play in the next month.

LeBron James believes Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant should have 99 NBA 2K rating

James is tied with Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant for the highest 2K rating but the Lakers star believes the two should have perfect 99 overall ratings.

