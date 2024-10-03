Could LeBron James be the Greatest Laker of All-Time

When you take the time to review LeBron James’ performances with the Lakers, there’s no doubt that his impact has been spectacular. With his two-decade career, he has set many records, collected MVPs, and become the all-time leading scorer. While his achievements are undeniable, labeling him the greatest Laker ever is a little more complex.

The Lakers are steeped in greatness. When you look at iconic players such as Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, and many others, it becomes clear that the competition is tough. James had to overcome playing in the shadows of Johnson and Bryant, and there’s no denying a compelling case for him being seen as the number one. Let’s look at how he ranks and if he has emerged as the greatest Laker ever.

Impact on the Lakers

LeBron James joined the Lakers in 2018. His aim? To revive one of the most iconic franchises in sports. While the Lakers had a glorious past, they had failed to win a title since 2010. Bringing James on board was about his ability to boost the team and allow them to recapture those glory days. It took two seasons for that to happen, with the team winning the NBA Championship in 2020.

His ability to adapt to various roles on the court makes him unique. It’s not just that he can adapt; he dominates whatever role he takes on. That means he is the Lakers’ best playmaker, defender, and top goal-scorer. His contributions can be seen throughout the game with goals, assists, and rebounds. Then there are his leadership qualities that bring the whole team with him.

Looking at the numbers alone, you can see that his impact has been incredible. His career scoring average is set at 27 points per game. That leaves him tied with Jerry West, who has the second-highest scoring average ever. However, there’s more to James than the numbers. It’s his playing IQ and leadership that makes him a true great.

Championships with the Lakers

One thing to consider when ranking players according to greatness is their championship pedigree. Championships are what truly define a player's legacy. This is where he may become a little unstuck. Yes, the 2020 Championship was a significant achievement, but is one championship enough? The answer here is probably a no since Johnson and Bryant both won five.

That said, putting James’ 2020 championship in context is essential. This was during the COVID-19 pandemic, and no one had ever experienced anything like it. The NBA was being played in a bubble. Players were mentally fatigued, and the home-court advantage didn’t exist. When you consider this, that one championship suddenly has much more meaning.

It's evident that he is far from being done. There's still time for him to go forward and secure another championship before his playing days are over, and assuming that he has the right supporting cast in place, there's no reason why this won't happen.

Other Laker Legends

As we’ve seen, the problem with labeling LeBron James as the greatest Laker ever is that this team has had more than its fair share of talented athletes. Let’s take a look at some of them who are more than worthy of taking the title for themselves:

Magic Johnson

Johnson is a name that can’t be overlooked in any conversation about the Lakers. For many, he is the face of the team during the showtime era. His size, vision, and leadership qualities make it easy to see how he completely revolutionized the point guard position. His time with the Lakers saw him take five titles, leading to him being regarded as one of the best players in the entire history of the NBA.

However, like James, Johnson’s impact and influence go beyond the statistics. He was known for his infectious smile and the leadership qualities he displayed on and off the court. His approach to the fast-break offense went so far as to define an entire era.

Direct comparisons between Johnson and James are hard to ignore but not straightforward. With Johnson, there was more of a cultural impact. He was indeed the heart and soul of the franchise, and his impact was spectacular. James’ contributions, while significant, have been more short-term. He must continue playing at the top level and take more championships to close the gap between himself and Johnson.

Kobe Bryant

Bryant is another name that goes hand-in-hand with any discussion about the Lakers. He spent the whole of his 20-year playing career here, and during that time, he won five championships. During this time, he solidified himself as one of the greatest scorers in the history of the NBA. He became a beloved figure thanks to his determination, work ethic, and ‘Mamba Mentality’.

While these figures are imposing, what makes Bryant stand out is his ability to deliver in the moments that mattered. This was especially the case when it came to the playoffs. Look at his 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors, and you soon see why he’s regarded as a genuinely iconic player. Back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010 solidified his legacy and made him a Laker’s legend.

When comparing James with Bryant, the challenges concern emotional connection and longevity. With two decades with the same franchise, Bryant created a natural bond with the city of Los Angeles, which is hard to match. Conversely, James has only been with the Lakers for six years, and while his impact is undeniable, that’s not time enough to make the same connection.

Evaluating greatness becomes tricky as there are solid arguments for both players. James has versatility and a top-notch all-around game, which give him an edge over Bryant in terms of overall talent. However, Bryant’s tenure and loyalty to the Lakers and the multiple titles he has won means he will always be ahead of James for the greatest Laker of all time.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Yet another prominent figure in the Laker’s history, Abdul-Jabbar, spent 14 seasons with the team. During this time, he won five championships and three MVP awards. When he retired, he was the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. This record remained intact until LeBron James broke it in 2023. Abdul-Jabbar will forever be known for his signature ‘skyhook.’ This is still one of the most unstoppable moves in basketball.

This is a player who was dominant during the 1980s. His talent made the Lakers perennial title contenders. He was one of the most well-rounded centers of all time, with an ability to score, rebound, and block shots. He continued to play into his late 30s and had a significant influence even as his career was winding down.

As we have seen, James surpassed Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record, and it has to be said that this was a monumental achievement. However, he still has a long way to go if he wants to compete with Abdul-Jabbar’s longevity and multiple championships won. If he can continue to play at the highest level, more fans could be swayed towards him over Abdul-Jabbar, but he may run out of time.

The Pursuit of Greatness

LeBron James has a clear goal of being seen as one of the greats, and his pursuit of this is far from slowing down. Having reached 38, he may have a limited number of years left to play, but he still stands out as one of the best in the NBA today. He consistently delivers figures that players in their prime years would be proud of, and he has shown commitment to keeping his mind and body in the best shape possible.

For James to cement himself as the greatest Laker ever, he must keep putting in these performances for a few more seasons. In today’s game, no one comes close to his ability to break records, carry teams, and perform in the clutch. Off the court, his involvement with community work and social justice adds to his legacy.

For James to cement himself as the greatest Laker ever, he must keep putting in these performances for a few more seasons. In today's game, no one comes close to his ability to break records, carry teams, and perform in the clutch. Off the court, his involvement with community work and social justice adds to his legacy.

The Emotional Connection

The debate around greatness goes beyond the stats. One aspect that needs to be considered is the emotional connection between players and fans. Bryant spent two decades with the team, making memories for more than twenty years. His passing in 2020 placed him even firmer in the hearts of Laker fans. This makes it difficult for any player, even LeBron James, to surpass fans’ emotional connection with Byrant.

Undoubtedly, Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar also have strong emotional links with the team. With Johnson, it’s hard to recreate the feelings surrounding his return to the game after his HIV diagnosis. This will live in the hearts and minds of fans for years to come. With Abdul-Jabbar, his sheer dominance of the 1980s game means that the bond he created with fans will never be broken.

Yes, James is loved and respected by many Lakers fans, but he has not had the time that others did to go beyond this and build a strong emotional connection. While he has always put in solid performances for the Lakers, his most significant moments were in Miami and Cleveland. In the eyes of diehard fans, this fact alone makes it almost impossible for him to shine brighter than Johnson, Bryant, or Abdul-Jabbar.

Final Thoughts

Undoubtedly, LeBron James has left his mark on the Los Angeles Lakers. He has led them to a championship and broken records along the way. When you look at numbers alone, he is one of the greatest players to have donned the purple and gold kit, and there’s no escaping that his NBA legacy is secure. However, what’s not clear is if he can genuinely be classed as the greatest Laker of all time.

Johnson, Bryant, and Abdul-Jabbar are all contenders with unique claims to the title. Johnson is there with his five championships, Bryant built an unbreakable bond with the city, and Abdul-Jabbar dominated for a decade or more. For James to make his case, he needs further success with the Lakers. If he can spend more time building a connection and add another championship or two, the debate will undoubtedly shift in his favor.