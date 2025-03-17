Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb: Mavericks ‘Killed The City’ With Luka Doncic Trade

The city of Dallas remains grieving after the Mavericks surprisingly trading away their franchise star in Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. It does not help that Anthony Davis, who the Mavericks acquired, got hurt in his debut game.

In general, the Mavericks have been decimated by injuries and their season is likely over. While they remain in the Play-In Tournament mix, Dallas is not going to be in championship contention as they had hoped to be when they traded for Davis and Max Christie.

Another popular athlete in Texas, Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, believes that the Mavericks “killed the city” by deciding to trade away Doncic, via Dallas Texas TV:

CeeDee on the Luka trade pic.twitter.com/7tTVDCtwjr — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) March 13, 2025

The Lakers pulled off an improbable deal to bring in Doncic as their new face of the franchise when LeBron James decides to retire. While the public perception is that L.A. won this trade, general manager Rob Pelinka’s work is not done.

He got a top talent in the league and now he has to put together a championship-caliber roster around Doncic this summer. But, Lamb does bring up a point of essentially backstabbing their fanbase by trading their franchise player without warning.

One can argue that this pain is never going to go away; there may be healing over time, but due to the magnitude of this trade, it will never go away completely. Hopefully, Davis can carry his superb two-way play with the Mavericks to help fill that void somewhat going forward.

Luka Doncic: huge scoring night ‘doesn’t matter’ with Lakers losing to Bucks

Having to transition to playing for arguably the biggest franchise in the NBA is a massive leap for Luka Doncic. After coming back from a six-week calf injury, the Slovenian star needed time to get back in game shape while adjusting to his new team.

However, Doncic is beginning to look like himself as a dynamic scorer and playmaker. On Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks, he put up 45 points and 11 rebounds on 14-for-27 from the field and 7-for-13 from 3-point range.

Unfortunately, the Lakers were undermanned and lost in blowout fashion as they hope to get healthy sooner rather than later. Despite this loss, it could have been an opportunity for the newest Laker to celebrate this performance, but he shared that his 45-point night ‘doesn’t matter’ because they lost when it was all said and done.

