Crypto.com Closes Down Exchange But Will Not Affect Naming Rights To Lakers Arena
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Author

Crypto.com Arena got the chance to finally host a full house for a playoff game as the Los Angeles Lakers made a deep run all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

The Lakers managed to win six of their eight home games, including their Play-In Tournament game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The fans were starving for postseason basketball back in Los Angeles, and even Austin Reaves couldn’t help but comment on how loud the arena was during the Play-In game.

Despite the Lakers ending their playoff run on a sour note, there’s optimism and hope surrounding the team heading into the summer for the first time in years. However, the same can’t be said for Crypto.com as they recently announced that they’re closing their institutional exchange in the United States, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

While the news is an obvious blow to their business, the closing will not affect the name of the arena:

It’s been nearly two years since Crypto.com bought the naming rights to the arena formerly known as Staples Center. It was a landmark deal as the crypto site reportedly agreed to pay $700 million for a 20-year period, making it the richest U.S. venue naming rights deal. The first game planned under the new arena name was on Dec. 25, 2021.

Although it sounds like the arena name will stand despite recent events, things could change quickly. Fans have just started getting used to calling it Crypto.com Arena, though there’s a possibility that they’ll need to learn a new name in the not-so-distant future.

Jack Nicholson receives big reception in return to Crypto.com Arena for Game 6 against Grizzlies

Seeing the purple and gold back in the playoffs in front of a sold-out crowd was an exhilarating moment for everyone. After over a decade without fans in the stands for a playoff game, the Lakers made sure to do right by the fans.

Their return to the postseason also brought back a familiar face in Jack Nicholson who returned to his normal sideline seat for Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies. Nicholson was met with a big reception and there was more to celebrate later that evening as Los Angeles won and advanced to the next round.

