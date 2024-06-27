Dalton Knecht: It’s A ‘Dream Come True’ To Be Drafted By Lakers

After a lot of speculation, the Los Angeles Lakers wound up keeping their first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and selecting University of Tennessee wing Dalton Knecht with the 17th overall pick. There were plenty of ways the Lakers could have gone with their selection, but Knecht, a projected top-10 selection by most, surprisingly dropped to the Lakers.

The fit makes sense as Knecht spent five years in college and, at 23 years old, is someone who can potentially come in and contribute immediately. He was one of the best scorers and shooters in college basketball last season and he is excited about joining the purple and gold.

Knecht was interviewed by ESPN’s Monica McNutt following his selection and called it a dream come true to be drafted by the Lakers:

“It’s a dream come true, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s just a blessing, that’s all I can say. I’m lost for words and I’m ready to get to work.”

And it isn’t just lip service from Knecht as there was a video going around on social media from before the draft in which the newest Laker revealed that the first jersey he ever got, was a Kobe Bryant one.

He spoke about coming in with a chip on his shoulder, wanting to work hard to prove he belongs.

“I would just say playing with a chip on my shoulder. Every single time I touch a basketball or walk into a gym, I always feel like I’ve got something to prove,” Knecht told reporters at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where the draft was held.

“It doesn’t matter where I’m at. It’s always going to be there, having that chip on my shoulder, feeling like I’ve been underrated for my whole life. It’s something I’m going to carry with me the rest of my career.

After a long college journey, Knecht exploded at Tennessee last season being named SEC Player of the Year and a consensus First Team All-American. He averaged 21.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while, perhaps most importantly, shooting an impressive 39.7% from 3-point range on more than six attempts.

The rookie is excited to get out and produce for the Lakers and if he can provide a consistent shooting threat for this team, the franchise and all of its fans will be more than happy as well.

Rob Pelinka says Dalton Knecht was ‘unanimous’ top-10 player on Lakers draft board

Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office are surely excited as this scenario is probably one that was considered highly unlikely at best. Dalton Knecht was expected to be a lottery pick by most draft experts and those within the Lakers organization expected the same.

Pelinka Pelinka said that Knecht was a ‘unanimous’ top-10 player on the Lakers scouting boards so they were overjoyed that he was sitting there when they got on the clock with the 17th pick.

