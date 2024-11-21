Dalton Knecht Surprised He Fell In Draft But ‘Very Blessed’ To Land With Lakers

Going into the 2024 NBA Draft, most experts ranked Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht in the top 10 prospects. Though his ceiling was perceived as a bit lower than other younger prospects, he was viewed as someone who can contribute immediately and winning SEC Player of the Year was proof he could perform on the biggest stages.

The fact that he fell to the Lakers with the 17th overall pick was a surprise to basically everyone and Knecht was immediately viewed as one of the biggest steals of the draft. So far he is proving everyone right, especially following his 37-point explosion in the Lakers’ win over the Utah Jazz in which he tied an NBA rookie record with nine 3-pointers.

Oftentimes it is not about how high a player is drafted, but rather where they land as being in the right situation is most important to a player’s success. While Knecht would admit he was a bit surprised he fell as far as he did on draft night, he is very happy with where he wound up.

“I would say a little bit,” Knecht responded when asked if he was surprised by his draft fall. “I did what I did in college. A lot of people said I was the best player so when I did fall, it was alright because I landed in a great spot. I got to play with LeBron, I mean, who could say that? And then also AD. I went to a great franchise and I’m very blessed to be here.”

The Lakers have long needed a true sharpshooter on their roster and Knecht has provided that. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis garnering so much attention, it allows for wide open looks for the rookie. And when teams adjust to Knecht’s hot shooting he has also shown the ability to attack the rim and finish or find teammates for easy buckets.

Most teams in that are of the draft are hopeful to land a player who can eventually be a solid role player and part of their rotation. The Lakers seem to have done that and more as Knecht has greatly endeared himself to his teammates, coaches and the fans and things should only get better from here.

Lakers’ Dalton Knecht knew it would be a special night after his first shot

Even as Dalton Knecht has found his groove this season with the Lakers, there was no predicting the night he had against the Jazz. But once the rookie knocked down his first shot, he knew it was going to be a big night.

“The first shot,” Knecht said when asked when he felt it would be a good night. “Every time I see one go in, I think the next one’s going in. Even if I miss it, I always have confidence that my next shot is going in. My dad always told me that so that’s just my confidence.”

