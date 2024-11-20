Dalton Knecht’s NBA Rookie of the Year Odds Surge After 37-Point Performance

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht has significantly impacted the NBA, and his recent performance has catapulted him into the spotlight of the Rookie of the Year race. On Tuesday night, Knecht delivered a remarkable shooting display against the Utah Jazz, scoring 37 points on 12-of-16, including an impressive 9-of-12 from beyond the arc.

This outstanding performance has dramatically shifted Knecht’s odds for the NBA Rookie of the Year award. Before the game, his odds stood at +2500, but they skyrocketed to +225 at online gaming sites before settling back to +300 at most sportsbooks. This significant jump places Knecht as the second favorite for the award, trailing only Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain, who currently holds +180 consensus odds.

Knecht’s Journey to the NBA

Dalton Knecht’s path to the NBA was not conventional. Born on April 19, 2001, in Fargo, North Dakota, Knecht grew up in Thornton, Colorado, where he attended Prairie View High School. His high school career was marked by significant physical growth, as he entered his sophomore year at 5 feet 8 inches and grew to 6 feet 1 inch by his junior year.

After high school, Knecht began his collegiate career at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado. His impressive junior college performance, averaging 23.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game in his second season, made him a highly sought-after prospect.

Knecht then transferred to the University of Northern Colorado, where he continued to excel. For his final year of collegiate eligibility, he moved to the University of Tennessee, where he became a player. During the 2023-2024 season, Knecht was named a consensus First-Team All-American, the unanimous SEC Player of the Year, and the winner of the Julius Erving Award for the nation’s best collegiate small forward.

2024 NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers recognized Knecht’s potential and selected him with the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. This selection made Knecht the 27th player to be drafted into the NBA after graduating from a Colorado high school and the first ever from Prairie View High School.

NBA Performance and Rookie of the Year Race

Since joining the Lakers, Knecht has proven a valuable asset, particularly with his shooting ability. Before his breakout game against the Jazz, he averaged 11.3 points per game, shooting an impressive 52.3 percent from the field and 46.4 percent from the three-point range. Knecht’s 37-point performance against the Jazz was not just a career-high but also tied the NBA’s single-game rookie record with nine 3-pointers. This outstanding display has significantly boosted his chances in the Rookie of the Year race.

While Jared McCain of the Philadelphia 76ers remains the favorite for the award, Knecht’s recent surge has narrowed the gap considerably. The current odds for the top contenders are:

1. Jared McCain: +180

2. Dalton Knecht: +300

3. Zaccharie Risacher: +700

4. Carlton Carrington: +1200

5. Zach Edey: +1500

6. Stephon Castle: +2200

Looking Ahead

As the NBA season progresses, Knecht’s role with the Lakers could potentially expand. If head coach J.J. Redick decides to start Knecht alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Austin Reaves, the rookie could see even more opportunities to showcase his shooting prowess. Knecht’s journey from a late first-round pick to a severe Rookie of the Year contender is a testament to his skill and work ethic. His ability to space the floor and provide scoring punch off the bench has been crucial for the Lakers, addressing one of their key needs in recent years.

As the season unfolds, all eyes will be on Knecht to see if he can maintain this level of performance and potentially challenge for the Rookie of the Year award. Regardless of the outcome, Knecht has already proven that he belongs in the NBA and has a bright future ahead of him.