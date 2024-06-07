Dan Hurley Rumors: ‘Momentum’ Towards Deal With Lakers; Contract Parameters Discussed

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to meet with UConn’s Dan Hurley about their head coaching vacancy on Friday with there appearing to be optimism that a deal will get done.

Hurley surprisingly came into focus in the Lakers’ search early Thursday morning, although reports then indicated that he actually was their primary target all along even though ESPN commentator JJ Redick was the presumed favorite.

With Hurley already having spoken to his UConn players, the possibility of him leaving to join the Lakers is real. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the two sides have already been talking about contract parameters ahead of Friday’s meeting with L.A. expected to prepared a huge offer for the two-time defending National Champion coach:

The Lakers’ pursuit of Hurley to become the franchise’s next coach has accelerated and the sides are already discussing the contractual parameters of a potential deal that would be significant in its length and salary, sources said. Hurley has not made a decision about exiting UConn for the NBA, but there is momentum in these discussions, sources said.

It seems that a big focus for both sides is bringing in Hurley to revamp the program as he did at UConn, partnering to hopefully bring more championships to Los Angeles:

Pelinka and Buss are eager to formally discuss with Hurley their vision of marrying his dominant program — built upon his tactical acumen and elite player development — with the storied Lakers’ brand, sources said. Hurley, 51, has often described his ambition to one day coach in the NBA and has expressed to the Lakers a desire to explore the full picture of a partnership with one of basketball’s winningest franchises, sources said.

The Lakers have struggled to find a long-term head coach since Phil Jackson retired in 2011, and they have pegged Hurley as the man to fix that.

Whether he is ultimately willing to leaving UConn and the North East remains to be seen, but it is clear the Lakers will do whatever they can to convince Hurley to make the jump to the NBA.

Dan Hurley spoke on desire to go to NBA before Lakers rumors

Even before the Lakers rumors came out, Dan Hurley spoke about his desire to eventually go to the NBA if the right situation presented itself.

“I do aspire one day, if the right NBA situation were to come along, to really testing myself…where an organization wants a tone setter to come in and instill a culture with young players and an organization that wants to pursue championships.”

