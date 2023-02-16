D’Angelo Embracing Playing In Front Of Lakers Fans Again After Win Over Pelicans

It hasn’t taken long for D’Angelo Russell to endear himself again with the Los Angeles Lakers as he’s played well since being acquired at the trade deadline.

Russell has been key in two wins already but had his best performance in the victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, recording 21 points and 7 assists. The guard looked comfortable in the flow of the offense, taking the shots that he was given while finding his co-stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis open on several occasions. His fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis was something he’s been focused on, and so far all signs are encouraging.

The win against New Orleans was Russell’s first time back in front of the Los Angeles crowd and they welcomed him with open arms. Russell looked excited to be back and said he’s taking it all in

“Just embracing it. Embracing all the emotions that may come into it for myself, for any fans I meet out there that are happy to have me back. Just embracing,” Russell said.

In the third quarter, Russell hit a 3 that really got Crypto.com Arena going and he was later seen celebrating the shot, via the Lakers’ official Twitter:

When asked about the moment, Russell said he was being himself and not shying away from it. “Just embracing all those emotions. Not being nervous. Not being anxious. Not being any of that. Just kind of embracing my own persona and I love those moments you know, I play for the fans that are fans of me. I always appreciate them and when I have an opportunity to embrace it and go out of my way to do something like that always fans when I’m doing that for sure.”

It was a fun night for Russell and the fans as he was instrumental in a must-win for a Lakers team that’s largely struggled throughout the 2022-23 season. Although time is running out on L.A., there’s a legitimate sense of hope and optimism that the team can turn it around once the All-Star break is over.

D’Angelo Russell understands it’ll take time for Lakers to gel

Not everything has been perfect since Russell came aboard as the Lakers suffered a disappointing blowout loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. While the on-court fit has looked good so far, Russell acknowledged it’s going to take time for the team to gel and hit its potential.

