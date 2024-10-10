D’Angelo Russell Believes Rui Hachimura Will Make Big Impact For Lakers

For the most part, the Los Angeles Lakers have a good idea of what to expect from the players within their starting lineup. But arguably the biggest X-factor who could potentially take this team to a higher level is Rui Hachimura.

The forward has still just barely tapped into his potential on both ends of the floor. Head coach JJ Redick has already outlined a couple of areas where he feels Hachimura can thrive even more for the Lakers and his teammates are also very high on him including point guard D’Angelo Russell.

When asked about Hachimura, Russell first pointed to simply how he is as a person and the positive energy he provides.

“He’s great. I just enjoy being around him off the floor,” Russell said. “Honestly basketball is one thing, but just to hang out with him, just the energy that he brings, you always can depend on a great time. Such a high-spirited guy.”

In a long season it is so important to have good, fun people around in the locker room that just makes things so much better for the team overall and Hachimura is one of those guys for the Lakers.

But in terms of on-court, Russell feels Hachimura has a lot of tools to work with and will really help the Lakers win games this season, not just with his scoring, but in other ways as well.

“And on the floor, he’s got so many weapons,” Russell added. “He works out with LeBron all summer, he comes in here he trains with him in the morning. For him his confidence is always high, so just trying to keep him in that position where he can balance his confidence, either scoring or making winning plays for the team.

“Some nights it’s gonna be scoring, other nights it’s gonna be more making those little plays that don’t show up on the stat sheet. So just keeping his mind there, his mentality there knowing that he’s gonna win us a bunch of games and it may not be from scoring. Just keeping his mind right.”

Scoring is what Hachimura does best, but on this team he will be needed in other ways. Particularly defensively and on the glass are areas where he will need to thrive for the Lakers to be at their best, but that isn’t always easy for players to lock in on. But Russell knows what Hachimura is capable of and will do his part to ensure the forward is focused on doing whatever he can to help the Lakers succeed.

Rui Hachimura focused on shooting more 3s & crashing offensive glass for Lakers

One good thing for Rui Hachimura is that new head coach JJ Redick has been open with all of the players on the role he has in mind for them on this Lakers team and for the forward, one of the main things is shooting more 3-pointers.

“He talked about he wants me to shoot more threes,” Hachimura said.” He thinks I’m a great shooter, and I believe that and he believes it so I think that’s gonna be really key for us. Get more involved offensively and defensively I have to get involved more. I think it’s gonna be a great year for me.”

Hachimura also noted that the offensive glass is an area where he can improve. “I feel like my body is stronger and I can be more physical especially, like you said, on the glass being on the offensive rebounding stuff. That’s another thing that I talked with Coach and he wants me to do more.”

