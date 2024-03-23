D’Angelo Russell ‘Blessed Beyond Measure’ To Break Lakers 3-Point Record

D’Angelo Russell came into the Los Angeles Lakers’ game Friday night tied with Nick Van Exel for the franchise record for 3-pointers made in a season, a record set during the 1994-95 season. But it didn’t take long for him to take the sole spot at the top of the list.

Midway through the first quarter, Russell knocked down a 3-pointer, his first of four on the night, to set a new Lakers’ franchise record. It is something of a redemption story for Russell, who has shined in his return to the team that originally drafted him back in 2015.

Any time a player can set a team record it is a big deal, but for Russell to do so with the Lakers just means that much more.

“It just feels good to be a part of, like I’ve said in one of these type of deals, this franchise is the most prestigious,” Russell said after the Lakers’ win over the Philadelphia 76ers. “So to have my name and just to be a part of it, I’m more than grateful and blessed beyond measure. Just want to keep continuing to shatter it, if I can. Make it really hard for the next person.”

Russell certainly has the opportunity to do exactly what he wants by stretching this record out even further. The Lakers have 12 games remaining in the season and if he can continue on the pace he’s on, Russell could knock down 30 or 40 more triples before the regular season ends.

To find yourself in the franchise history books is proof that you are doing something right, but the Lakers are just at a different level and only a select number of players can say they are at the top of any list in this franchise’s history. Russell understands the importance of that, hence why he is so appreciative of this accomplishment.

Lakers D’Angelo Russell reveals what caused him to improve catch-and-shoot threes

D’Angelo Russell has thrived as a catch-and-shoot player with the Lakers, but that hasn’t always been an area where he was great. But the veteran guard revealed that his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves forced him to work on that aspect of his game.

“I give credit to being traded,” Russell said. “When you get traded, you’re in situations, opportunities. I remember in Minnesota, I had a bunch of just star power around be with Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, guys like that.

“So for me, playing with those guys, I knew the ball wasn’t gonna be in my hands. So I had to add a catch-and-shoot to my game, and that’s when I got the work in at practices. Then when I got here, I was ready to catch-and-shoot on top of being able to shoot off the dribble.”

