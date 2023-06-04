D’Angelo Russell Calls Second Stint With Lakers ‘Complete Success’
D'Angelo Russell, Lakers
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

The Los Angeles Lakers may have been swept out of the Western Conference Finals, but entering the offseason there’s real hope that they can build on the postseason run they put together.

After the trade deadline, the Lakers played like one of the best teams in the NBA and D’Angelo Russell played a large part in their turnaround. Russell’s second stint with the team that originally drafted him went better than anyone could hope as they advanced farther into the playoffs than expected.

Although Los Angeles didn’t reach its ultimate goal of winning a championship, Russell was pleased with the half season he and the team had together.

“Complete success. Honestly. It’s been a great time, it’s been a great experience. To come back and be in this position as prepared as I was, give myself a pat on the back for that one. Being able to just adjust and just get thrown into the fire with the team and try to figure it out on the fly and make it to the Western Conference Finals. A complete success. I really can’t really complain about anything besides the ball going in when I wanted it to. But other than that, I enjoy my time and it was what it was.”

Russell struggled shooting the basketball through various points of the playoffs, most notably against the Denver Nuggets when he was even moved to the bench for Game 4. However, Russell previously expressed his desire to stay with the Lakers and without any feasible ways of replacing him, they would be wise to try and come to some sort of agreement.

Keeping Russell would also be a smart move because L.A. has lacked continuity and chemistry the past several years, key ingredients that make up for championship teams. While Russell might never top out as more than a solid starting guard, the Lakers should seriously consider running back the roster and taking their chances next season. A training camp and full season together could be what helps take the purple and gold back to the top.

Mavericks have no interest in sign-and-trade involving D’Angelo Russell for Kyrie Irving

Although Russell has publicly said he’d love to be back, the team might have other ideas as they could instead be looking to use him in sign-and-trade situations. One popular name is Kyrie Irving, though reports have the Dallas Mavericks being uninterested in trading their star for Russell.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers Draftee Julius Randle: Possible Foot Surgery, Kobe Texting Him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video After the Los Angeles Lakers…
Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, Lakers

Lakers News: Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Pau Gasol, And More Mourn Kobe Bryant

The sports world was rocked Sunday morning with reports Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter…
LeBron James

Lakers News: LeBron James Defends Decision To Pass Ball To Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Instead Of Shooting

Throughout his 16-year career and counting, there have been debates about whether LeBron James should shoot or pass in late-game situations. As the best player in the…
LeBron James, Lakers

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Wants To Stay In L.A. ‘For Foreseeable Future’

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly been at odds over the vision for the franchise, leading to speculations…