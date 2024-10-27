D’Angelo Russell Credits JJ Redick & Coaching Staff For Having Lakers Prepared Every Game

The Los Angeles Lakers may be opening some eyes around the NBA after their 3-0 start, which was capped off by a thrilling 131-127 win against the Sacramento Kings. An underrated catalyst to the win was starting point guard D’Angelo Russell, who had struggled offensively in the first two games.

Following a career-year last season, Russell is essentially playing for his next contract and there is pressure mounting.

Fortunately, Saturday featured Russell piecing together his first good performance of the season. He scored 16 points with four rebounds and five assists on 6-for-11 from the field and 3-for-6 from the 3-point line.

Russell and the Lakers have really bought into what new head coach JJ Redick and his coaching staff are preaching, and the Ohio State product actually credited them for the team’s 3-0 start.

“JJ and his coaching staff are well-prepared,” Russell said after the win over the Kings. “I think that preparation is what’s getting us these wins. There’s obviously adversity and ups and downs throughout the game, but they find a way to adjust and respond and put out best players in the best position to find their niche throughout the game.

“There’s always gonna be ups and downs throughout the game but we’re preparing, we’re still finding a way to get stops, we’re still finding a way to execute the game plan. And then offensively, talent kind of takes over with that continuity and structure we have.”

Despite being a rookie head coach, Redick played 15 years in the NBA and knows what it takes to be successful in this league. In addition to being extremely knowledgeable about basketball, he has a unique ability to relate to his players.

This summer featured little roster movement for the Lakers as the only new player was rookie Dalton Knecht. The hope was that a new coaching staff would make the difference in taking this Lakers team back to a serious playoff and title contender.

So far, it seems like Russell and his teammates love to play for Redick. However, there are plenty of games to be played and losses are bound to happen. Seeing how the team reacts when that time comes is going to be important.

D’Angelo Russell believes he can break his Lakers 3-point record again this season

Although the 2023-24 season didn’t end how the Lakers had hoped, there were plenty of milestones that happened along the way and one featured D’Angelo Russell. He snapped Nick Van Exel’s franchise single-season 3-point record, and Russell believes he can break his own record this season.

