D’Angelo Russell: Deciding When To Take Lakers Players Out Of Blowout Is ‘Coach’s Decision’
D'Angelo Russell, Lakers
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

Coming off a double overtime thrilling win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, D’Angelo Russell and the Los Angeles Lakers needed some of that offense to carry over to the rest of their road trip.

Monday night featured another one-step forward, two-steps back situation as L.A. got blown out by the Houston Rockets, 135-119. Falling behind as much as 30, it seemed that energy and effort from Saturday did not translate, which was disappointing.

Russell struggled against the Rockets, shooting 8-for-19 from the field and 3-for-12 from 3-point range and played 41 minutes after playing 49 on Saturday. He explained the tough stretch of playing high minutes during a six-game road trip, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“It is tough. Our schedule is crazy right now, but I just think it’s mind over matter. Keep digging to get one. We want to win on this road trip, win outright and not go home with a losing record, so we have to get it out the mud.”

As things got out of hand in the third quarter against Houston and amid a back-to-back, the smart move would be to rest the starters for Tuesday’s game. But Russell and LeBron James played most of the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to 10. But ultimately it was a lost cause and Russell discussed if head coach Darvin Ham should have pulled them earlier to get ready for the Atlanta Hawks:

“I don’t know when we were down 30, but I think around the fourth quarter with seven or eight minutes (left), one more push and that’s when you usually (call it). I think that’s when the decision should be made, but that’s on Coach. And we got a back-to-back so I think it’s definitely something that we should do.”

Despite making a nice run to make things interesting, it did not make sense to play Russell and James high minutes in a double-digit loss. Perhaps that fourth quarter can carry over, but Russell thinks the minutes distribution is overloading players:

“I think with the minutes that guys are playing, it’s kind of hard to keep them out there with a unit. It’s just kind of overloading guys. Guys aren’t healthy once again, it forces you to go down even deeper on the bench. But like I said, that’s a coach’s decision and I mean it’s tough when you kind of run out of options. We did a lot of different things today and couldn’t find a way to respond. We’ll figure it out.”

The lack of consistency has been a theme all season long. L.A. simply cannot stack wins or consistent performances from game to game. Hovering around and below .500 with James and Anthony Davis playing nearly all the games is not ideal.

D’Angelo Russell fined $15,000 for kicking ball into stands against Warriors

The NBA announced on Monday that they have fined Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, which he did after Stephen Curry missed at the final buzzer.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers Injury Report: Kyle Kuzma Receives Treatment, LeBron James Out & Rajon Rondo Hopeful To Return Vs. Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers’ injury woes grew on Wednesday as Kyle Kuzma participated in a portion of practice before receiving treatment on his hip. Meanwhile, Rajon Rondo…
Masai Ujiri, Raptors, Lakers

Raptors President Masai Ujiri Says Lakers Can ‘Keep Dreaming’ If They Want Nick Nurse As Head Coach

Among the many names mentioned as potential targets for the Los Angeles Lakers in their head coaching search, arguably none are…
Lakers News: Team Trying To Avoid Letting Success Go To Their Head

Lakers News: Jordan Clarkson Reflects On Growing Up In San Antonio

While the Los Angeles Lakers continue to battle through their 82-game season, the young core continues to grow and evolve…

Lakers News: While Understanding He’s In Back-Half Of Career, LeBron James Hasn’t Yet Given Retirement Much Thought

Besides the thinning hair on the back of LeBron James’ head, very few signs indicate Father Time is catching up with…