D’Angelo Russell Explains How Things Clicked So Quickly Playing Next To LeBron James On Lakers

When the Los Angeles Lakers traded for D’Angelo Russell, the team was able to go on a run and make the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Russell helped the Lakers get to the Western Conference Finals, and later helped them make the postseason again though it ended in a first-round exit.

While the guard has been the subject of trade talks, Los Angeles will be counting on him to perform during the upcoming 2024-25 season. Under new head coach JJ Redick, Russell could be in for a big year.

What makes Russell so useful is his natural chemistry with LeBron James and he reflected on their partnership the past two seasons, via the Run Your Race podcast:

“So coming here last year when we came we clicked right away. I was like, ‘Dang, this is not what I expected.’ We was playing at a high level. Hot potato the ball, backdoor, no-look lob. That’s basketball. We were on the same page and we had no time to get there. We just did it. And I was like, ‘Damn.’ And then we went through adversity first time against Denver and that was like where teams were trapping him, blitzing me, denying this, making this and it was like we ain’t seen that all years so it was like whoa. We get swept, whatever. Then we go into this year, we had time to prep just like our core guys that we had. We weren’t healthy, but we had a good core from last year. We’re playing at such a high level again, bro and I’m just like in the midst of it I’m like, ‘Damn, we not winning. Damn, we trying to get this game. Damn we go to do do this. Dang we gotta win.’ “Now looking back on it, I’m like, ‘Dang, bro.’ I was really hooping at a high level with this dude that dominates the game. If he came down and made a play every time people would be OK with that. And some people would probably be like, ‘Bro, he gotta pass the ball.’ It’s like, majority of people going to be like OK, they want to see that. So for a guy to be in that in the mix of it next to it, I understand y’all want to see him shoot that joint every time. But me, I’m like, ‘Bro, I can help you.’ So for him to allow me to help him and us to play at a high level and AD, all these dudes, shit was fun as hell. That -expletive- was so fun. We had so much fun.”

Russell clearly enjoys playing with James and the rest of his teammates and he even showed up at the 2024 Olympics to support Team USA. Having gotten a chance to play next to James and Davis in his career, it sounds like Russell is at peace with whatever happens next.

Trail Blazers not interested in taking back Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell back in potential Jerami Grant trade

The Lakers have been actively looking for trades to improve the roster, but they likely won’t be able to land Jerami Grant as the Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly not interested in taking back Russell.

