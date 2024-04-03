D’Angelo Russell: Lakers Having Fun Has Translated Into Wins

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up another dominant victory as things continue to go well on this road trip. This time it was D’Angelo Russell leading the way with 25 points as the Lakers defeated the Toronto Raptors by 17.

This was a game the Lakers should win as the Raptors are in the midst of a massive losing streak, but those games can be dangerous if teams overlook them. Thankfully the Lakers didn’t do that, but instead went out and took care of business, which is what Russell felt the team needed to do, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Just trying to take care of business. I feel like these are games that we’re supposed to win, so find a way to get them done. We got a back-to-back, find a way to get that done. It’s the time of the year where everything matters.”

Russell continued on with this thought process, adding that unlike in Brooklyn, the Lakers gave Toronto no hope of pulling off a comeback:

“I feel like teams like that, Brooklyn and Toronto, those are teams, respectfully, that we should beat. I think it’s hard to win in this league and if we win those games and it’s not the way we wanted it or expected it, we appreciate it. So I think that’s what that was and that’s what it was tonight. Tonight was a little easier for us, we didn’t play with our food and we got it done. “In Brooklyn, Cam Thomas got going and made it a little harder than it had to be, but that’s what it is. Guys are capable of doing that in this league. So just trying to grind wins out at this time of the year is what it’s all about. We all know each game is gonna matter, these last six games are all gonna matter so it’s important for us to just keep grinding them out.”

Every game matters at this stage, especially as the Lakers continue to try and climb up the standings in any way they can. This Raptors game was the first of a back-to-back with a game against the Washington Wizards, another one of the NBA’s worst teams, looming on Wednesday to finish the road trip.

Just as important as the wins is the Lakers really coming together as a team both on and off the court. Russell noted that this has a lot of fun together and he believes that translates on the court as well:

“It’s good. A lot of smiles on guys’ faces. We have so much fun outside of basketball as a group and I think it translates over. For us, I think the more fun we have as a team, the better were are on the floor. A lot of teams I’ve been on have been like that, we have a lot of fun off the floor supporting one another, birthday parties whatever it may be, we support it and it translates. Just trying to keep it going, we got six games left.”

The Lakers are on their best run of the season at the right time of the year. If they continue to grow together, and play their style of basketball, this team could very well make another postseason run.

D’Angelo Russell would ‘love’ to remain with Lakers long-term

Whenever this season does end, the Lakers and D’Angelo Russell will have a big decision to make. Russell has a player option for next year, but thanks to his play this year, could stand to make more money if he opts out and becomes an unrestricted free agent.

But Russell is enjoying his time with the Lakers and would prefer to stay here. The Lakers guard noted that he would ‘love’ to stay in L.A. and continue to build on what the franchise is doing, but added that things will ultimately play out the way they are meant to.

