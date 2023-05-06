D’Angelo Russell: Lakers In ‘Familiar Position’ Heading Home After Losing Game 2 To Warriors

When playing against the defending champions on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers know they have to be at their absolute best to win a game.

The Lakers were able to take Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors due to a masterful gameplan that D’Angelo Russell believed the team was locked in on. However, Game 2 was the complete opposite as Los Angeles faltered after a strong start and were eventually blown out.

Despite the embarrassing loss, the Lakers have to feel good about being able to split the series. Russell acknowledged it’s a similar feeling to round one.

“It’s a familiar position to be in,” Russell said postgame. “We got one in Memphis, came back, took care of home court. I think they got one and we had a chance from that point on, I think we had the advantage going into Game 6. So whatever we can do to just stay locked in and just stay the course.”

In such a lopsided defeat, there aren’t too many things a team can take away from it but Russell believes there’s still some value in their most recent loss.

“Sure. I think you learn something from every game. Going from game to game, obviously they’re gonna make adjustments and do little things that’s going to give them the advantage. So as far as washing this down the drain, we’ll take something from this, get something from it, bring that with us to the next game.”

Russell and the Lakers will be going back to the drawing board to figure out the Xs and Os portion of things, but there’s also just a level and energy component that needs to be better for Game 3. Keeping up with Golden State is one of the hardest things a team can attempt to do, but if Game 1 showed anything it’s that Los Angeles has the personnel and talent to do so.

So far, the purple and gold are undefeated back home at Crypto.com Arena during the playoffs so if they can maintain that streak they’ll be in commanding position. Game 3 is a pivotal inflection point of the series, so hopefully the Lakers come out on the better end of it.

D’Angelo Russell believes trade deadline acquisitions brought contagious energy to Lakers

Pre-trade deadline the Lakers were drawing dead in the water, but their new additions have been able to breathe life into the team. Russell headlined L.A.’s acquisitions and he believes that he and the other new guys have brought a contagious energy to the roster.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!