D’Angelo Russell Likes Where Lakers Are At Despite 0-2 Deficit Vs. Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading back home down 0-2 in their first round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. Despite the best efforts of Anthony Davis and LeBron James, not to mention a bounce back performance from D’Angelo Russell in Game 2, the Lakers have still been unable to get over the hump and finally take down the Nuggets who have now won 10 consecutive games over L.A.

Following an absolutely heartbreaking defeat in Game 2 the general attitude surrounding the Lakers was that they have to put this game behind them and move on to Game 3. There remains a belief within this team that they can defeat the Nuggets and Russell is right in line with that mindset as well.

Despite being down 0-2 Russell still likes where the Lakers are at and felt they gave themselves a chance to win, but missed shots and questionable calls hurt them.

“The feeling I think was trying not to lose the lead,” Russell said after the game. “We were still aggressive at the same time, we just missed a few shots during that stretch where they were throwing haymakers. It’s as simple as that, but I like where we’re at. I like the chance we gave ourselves. A few questionable calls that really dictated a lot of movements forward, so it is what it is. We all saw it.”

Russell would continue on, echoing the thoughts of his teammates that the Lakers simply have to put their minds on Game 3 and doing whatever they can to come away with a victory.

“Next game. Next game. Like I said, I like where we’re at,” Russell added. “We did a lot of good things that gave us an opportunity to win all night. It came down to some things that we really couldn’t control. I like our fight.”

That undoubtedly is the right mindset to have. In the playoffs, one loss is one loss no matter how it comes and the Lakers must put that contest behind them and focus on coming out in Game 3 and getting a win. Doing so, however, is often more difficult than saying it and Russell and the rest of the Lakers will need to show they have that mental ability to put Game 2 in the past.

The Lakers have played extremely well for stretches in this series and have shown a lot of fight even in defeat, but they must avoid those offensive slumps which have ultimately doomed them. Game 3 is their next chance to slay this dragon that has haunted them for two years and Russell and the rest of the team have to be completely locked in to have any chance.

Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell discusses bounce back Game 2 performance

One big positive for the Lakers in Game 2 was the performance of D’Angelo Russell, who rebounded from his terrible Game 1 to knock down seven 3-pointers on Monday night. As for what was different, Russell felt it was just a matter of the ball going through the hoop.

“I made shots,” Russell said. “Same shots I took first game and I missed. Same thing. I was like 6-for-20 or something like that, could’ve easily been 10-for-20 at 50%, whatever. Keep shooting. Teammates trust me so try not to let them down.”

