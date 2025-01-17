D’Angelo Russell Looking To Move On From Second Lakers Stint

With the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, it will mark the return of D’Angelo Russell to Crypto.com Arena after being traded a few weeks ago.

Russell was sent from L.A. to Brooklyn for a second time as the Lakers added a 3-and-D wing in Dorian Finney-Smith. This time though, Russell left on much better terms as he had a lot of team and individual success during his second stint with the Lakers, including becoming the franchise’s all-time single-season 3-point record holder.

Even if that is the case though, Russell said he is looking forward to moving on when speaking to the media ahead of Friday night’s game, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“Just a blur. I think coming, I was locked in to what I had to achieve personally to be there. To not be there now, obviously it’s something that I’m trying to get over and just move past. But that is a place that I’ve been there twice, there’s a home for me there. For myself, I feel like as a part of my career it’s something that you can’t really take back. So I appreciate it, I just look forward to moving on.”

But make no mistake about it, Russell is definitely excited to play against his former teammates and close friends:

“It’s exciting. It’s exciting. I’m excited to be on this side attacking those guys. Obviously a lot of my friends over there so it’s gonna be a different feeling but I’m excited for the game.”

Russell has always been one to play with a chip on his shoulder, and that will certainly be the case on Friday night.

The fact of the matter though is that everybody seemingly knew a Russell trade would be happening at some point after he chose to pick up his player option last summer. His expiring contract held value across the league and the Lakers used it to acquire a player they had coveted for a while in Finney-Smith.

With him on the Nets now, it will be interesting to see what type of reception he gets from the Crypto.com Arena crowd.

JJ Redick expects D’Angelo Russell to go at Lakers

Having coached him for a few months, JJ Redick knows how competitive D’Angelo Russell is which is why he expects him to go at the Lakers on Friday.

“I expect him to come out and try to have a great game,” Redick said after Thursday’s practice. “He does not have a lack of competitiveness. He takes a lot of pride in who he is as a player. I’m expecting him to try to go at us tomorrow.”

