D’Angelo Russell Believes Injuries Have Kept Lakers From Clicking & They Can Still Be Better

D’Angelo Russell has been one of the biggest revelations for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. Many assumed he would be traded this season, but he has instead turned into one of the most crucial pieces of this team with his ability to score and create.

For most of the season, the Lakers as a team have been disappointing, but the team looks like they are finally beginning to figure things out as the stretch run of the season begins, just as they did last year.

But in comparing this season to last, Russell pointed to constant injuries the Lakers have dealt with in hurting their ability to build that necessary chemistry.

“I think this year, injuries have kind of set us back from clicking sooner. So we don’t really have that consistency of what we’re trying to do, or what we’re doing from game to game,” Russell said after Tuesday’s practice. “It’s always like two guys stepping up to do something that they probably didn’t do last game, or haven’t done in the last 10 games just from injuries.

“I think everybody has to keep that confidence knowing that you’re gonna get a chance… I just think that injuries kind of set us back this year. Last year we were fresh, change of group just kind of gave us a new energy, so it’s always good.”

While LeBron James and Anthony Davis have remained relatively healthy, the team’s role players have been in and out. The likes of Cam Reddish and Jarred Vanderbilt being in and out of the lineup leads to others having to take on different responsibilities at times.

But the Lakers seem to be turning a corner as they are 12-5 in their last 17 games with many wins against some top teams in the league. But despite that, Russell still feels the team can be better and feels the best version of the Lakers may not appear until the postseason.

“I still think we can be better, to be honest,” Russell added. “You could say that, but Vando is a huge piece to what we do so figuring it out without him has been something we’ve had success with, but long-term I think he’s somebody we know we’ll be better with because we figure out to play off of how teams guard him, if that makes sense.

“Teams try to help off him and we find other nuances to keep him involved and keep him valuable on the floor offensively. And he just started making the 3, so for us, him to start making 3s and bringing his value up and you add Spencer Dinwiddie, guys like that, it just makes us that much better, but that’s what the regular season is for. To be honest you might not see that until the playoffs when it really matters.”

Both Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent could be returning to the Lakers in the near future and both would provide a big boost if they are able to hop back in and do what they do best at a high level. But regardless of who is ultimately available, the Lakers must lock in to make a run and the play of Russell will be a huge factor in that.

Lakers’ Jaxson Hayes talks chemistry he has built with D’Angelo Russell

One player who D’Angelo Russell has had a big impact on is big man Jaxson Hayes who has become the perfect pick-and-roll partner. Hayes discussed the rapport he has built with the Lakers point guard.

“Shoot, y’all have seen it. He’s such a threat offensively that it’s just great playing pick-and-roll with him because if he comes off open then most likely the big is gonna slide over to him and I’m gonna be wide open for a dunk or if I come off open for the lob, then he just gets straight to the rim every time.

“We’ve kind of got a nice rapport on that and we have a few certain plays that we like to run whenever we’re in the game just to get to that or get to our spacing with that. It just helps a lot when you have such an offensive threat like that.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!