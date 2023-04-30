LeBron James Discusses Connection He Has Felt With Lakers Fans This Postseason

This postseason run marks the first time since LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers’ franchise that a full crowd has been in the Crypto.com Arena for the playoffs. The 2020 Championship run obviously happened inside the Orlando bubble, and the following year’s postseason appearance occurred in front of a limited number of fans.

But this year a full-capacity crowd has been in the building and the result has been an absolutely electric atmosphere. LeBron and the Lakers gave the fans so much to cheer about in the first-round series victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, and he admitted that moments and contests like Game 6 are exactly what he envisioned when he joined the Lakers.

“I just wanted to be a part of a historical franchise when I decided to come here and be able to change the narrative of what the franchise had been going through before I got here for a few years,” James said after Game 6. “Obviously, this franchise is known for winning championships and winning big and playing in big games and being a part of the postseason and the fans coming out and having the opportunity to be a part of that.

“Tonight is another moment that I’ve always envisioned. … So far we’ve had three, and they’ve been electric in this postseason, and hope to continue that in this next round.”

There is no doubt that the Lakers’ crowd will continue to bring energy to every contest, truly embracing this team and James as well. The connection between LeBron and the fans has definitely grown and the Lakers star is just happy to add to the amazing legacy of this franchises and the memories of the fans.

“I feel blessed to play the game,” LeBron added. Any time I put on a uniform and to be able to put on a Laker uniform and play for a historical franchise. It’s always an honor.

“The connection I think you got to ask the Lakers fans what the connection is between me and them. I feel welcome. I’m happy to go out there and perform and show what I’m still able to do 20 years in the game and hopefully, I just add to more memories that they’ve had for so long with so many great players and so many great teams. Hopefully, I can be part of some of those memories.”

LeBron has already added to the great memories of these fans and this franchise and now he’ll have the ability to continue to do as the Lakers’ playoff journey continues.

Lakers’ LeBron James responds to Dillon Brooks, Grizzlies’ trash talk on social media

Throughout the series, LeBron James was the topic of a ton of trash talk, namely from Grizzlies’ agitator Dillon Brooks. But the Lakers’ superstar never paid it any mind, choosing to focus on the game itself.

That is until the Lakers put the Grizzlies down for good in six games. After the Lakers advanced to the second round, LeBron took to social media to let his feelings be known.

First on Twitter, with some classic Jay-Z lyrics from the rapper’s 2006 song ‘Trouble’ before going on Instagram and posting a picture with the caption “If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a Grizzly bear, HELP THE BEAR” followed by a crown emoji.

Message sent.

