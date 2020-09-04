Danny Green Critical Of ‘Bandwagon’ Los Angeles Lakers Fans

While the Los Angeles Lakers stumbled in their return to the NBA Playoffs after seven years, they rattled off four consecutive wins to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals. However, some, including Danny Green, are still trying to find their rhythm since entering the bubble.

Some growing pains early on were to be expected given the the prolonged hiatus from basketball due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Green admitted the mental toll of life in the Walt Disney World bubble has also attributed to his shooting slump.

Regardless, it has not prevented fans from being understanding when it comes to criticisms on social media. It appears all the negative comments regarding Green’s struggles have not gone unnoticed.

Green shared a message for the doubters and the real fans on his “Inside The Green Room” podcast:

“Shout out to the real fans that stuck with us when we were down 0-1. Shout out to the real friends, whether we’re playing good or not, are still by our side. Because those are the real ones. You also know who your true friends are. Some of your true friends have your back, but some of them will still post memes and talk [expletive], that’s what they do. When that happens, I say, ‘memes are cool and all, it’s funny and all, but when it comes to you, you don’t see me doing that to you, so why would you do that to me. And if you’re a true friend, you wouldn’t post something for a laugh.’ “It’s cool. I don’t take it to heart, but you just know where you stand with certain people and certain fans. So, when it’s all said and done, hopefully in October if we continue to play the way I know we’re capable, we can tell those fake fans to go somewhere and won’t invite them to the parade. Even though there probably won’t be a parade because of the pandemic. We’ll have to do something virtually, but if we are to win, I can give those fake fans a couple fingers that they might not like too much. … For the bandwagoners, you’re not real fans. You’re just bandwagon fans. You’re only fans when things are going good. Those aren’t true fans.”

Despite his struggles, Green’s comments are indicative of his confidence that he can play an integral role in helping the Lakers get the job done. He certainly has good reason to be optimistic given his track record in the postseason.

Green is shooting a woeful 37.3% from the field and 29.6% from 3-point range since the season restart. Fortunately, there are a few silver linings for him to build off of heading into the next round such as his improved shooting against the Portland Trail Blazers and the looming arrival of family members in the bubble.

Green looking forward to player guests

Green was among the players to speak out on the mental challenges of playing in the bubble while quarantined away from loved ones. Fortunately, players will now have a viable distraction from basketball now that family members and significant others will be allowed to enter the campus.

Green feels the new additions to the bubble will pay huge dividends for players. “I have my fiancee coming in,” he said.

“I think that’ll make things a lot easier for everybody, if they have their wives, girlfriends, some of their family, their kids even though it’s not exactly kid-friendly, but just to have them around, they’ll be excited.”

