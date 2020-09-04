Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Agree Break In Playoffs Benefitted Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers did themselves no favors after dropping Game 1 to the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round. However, they bounced back in a big way by winning their next four games and advancing into the Western Conference Semifinals.

With the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder going seven games, the Lakers were afforded an extended break that should help with nicks and bruises. It also allowed Rajon Rondo more practice time to help him get acclimated and hopefully back on the floor.

There is some concern that the time off could negatively affect Los Angeles but Danny Green believes it ultimately helps more than it hurts. “Obviously we have an older and veteran crew, so I think it helps us,” Green began.

“At the same time we want to keep rhythm and keep playing I think most teams want to keep playing and stay in rhythm. For older groups, I think it benefits them to get some days of rest, relax a little bit and take a break. Especially in this type of circumstances where there aren’t any escapes.”

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope echoed Green’s words, saying it allowed the team a chance to reset themselves ahead of another difficult matchup. “I think it’s going to be good for us,” Caldwell-Pope said.

“Give us time to rest from that first series; that was a tough matchup. A lot of bumps and bruises we’ve had, it’s given us time to recover, get them under control and for everybody to get 100% healthy. And also give us a fresh mind and fresh focus going into the second round.”

The Rockets are not to be taken lightly, so hopefully the rest and practice time help L.A. take care of business like they should.

Frank Vogel on keeping Lakers rhythm during break

A team’s rhythm is important during playoff time and a long break like the one the Lakers have had could prove to be detrimental if they get out to another slow start.

With so much extra time, head coach Frank Vogel did his best to keep his players engaged prior to their upcoming series against the Rockets. “I just try to manage time the best that we can,” Vogel said this week.

“We try to stay on a schedule of every other day, like we’ve been on with the games. Monday was a live practice, Tuesday was off, [Wednesday] was a live practice, [Thursday] will be a light practice with probably no contact. Just try to keep those guys in that kind of rhythm.”

