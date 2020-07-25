Danny Green Believes Veteran Lakers Roster Advantage For Bubble

After starting out as somewhat of a bit player, Danny Green transformed himself into one of the league’s premier 3-and-D players. During his time with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors, Green proved to be a valuable defender capable of checking opposing wings while also spacing the floor on the end.

Shortly after completing a trade for Anthony Davis, the Lakers were able to ink the shooting guard to a two-year, $30 million deal. So far, Green has lived up to his contract. He is a stabilizing force on the perimeter and his outside shooting has given LeBron James and Davis more room to operate in the half court.

While Green and the Lakers had developed chemistry and were playing well, the NBA restart at Walt Disney World is a completely foreign experience. However, because of the type of players on the roster, Green recently said he’s confident the team will adequately handle the bubble.

“I’d rather be playing with the fans, but I think we’re just all excited to be playing again. It doesn’t matter where. The bubble and rules, things we’ve read and seen, aren’t the most exciting thing to be looking forward to, but at this point we’re ready for it. If you’re not ready, I don’t know what to tell you,” he said.

“At this point we’re ready as we’re possibly going to be for that type of atmosphere. I think our team has an advantage because we have older guys. Guys that like to be themselves, stay at home, have families, and have done the partying. We don’t need to be out in the streets or get antsy. A lot of guys have been through that lifestyle, so I think we’re ahead of the pack with guys that can sit still. Hopefully that helps us to our advantage.”

There had been plenty of concern among the players and teams about playing in the bubble, but Green’s sentiments made it clear that Los Angeles is solely focused on winning a title despite the circumstances. He also makes a good point about the veteran-laden Lakers being comfortable staying in one place and not jeopardizing their ability to play by going outside.

In regards to playing, Green will be expected to pick up even more slack after Avery Bradley ultimately decided not to participate in the restart. Bradley was a tone-setter for the defense, so Green along with players like Alex Caruso will need to do more to make up for that absence of defensive intensity.

Lakers making bubble work

True to Green’s comments just before the team departed to Orlando, the Lakers have largely managed just fine inside the bubble. Head coach Frank Vogel, James, Davis and Kyle Kuzma are among those who have stressed a basketball-first mindset and just taking everything in stride.

