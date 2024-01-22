Darvin Ham Believes Lakers Have Enough To Compete Without Making Trades

The Los Angeles Lakers bounced back from an awful performance against the Brooklyn Nets to blow out the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. Darvin Ham’s team took care of business against a team they were better than, something that hasn’t always been the case this year.

It was one of the more complete performances for the Lakers this year with some big nights from the supporting cast. D’Angelo Russell continued his excellent run as of late while Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt and Cam Reddish all contributed as well.

The main question still lingering over the Lakers, however, is whether they can truly contend with this roster as currently constructed. Most expect a move to be made with the NBA trade deadline fast approaching, but Ham maintains belief in this team as is.

“Absolutely. That’s why it was constructed the way it was constructed,” Ham responded when asked if the Lakers have enough to compete without a trade. “You go through that process of discovery, and injuries, illnesses, what have you, they tend to disrupt that. So when you’re constantly shuffling guys in and out of the lineup, it’s kinda difficult to create continuity.”

Ham has gotten excellent seasons from his two star players in Anthony Davis and LeBron James, but inconsistencies and injuries with the supporting cast has hurt the Lakers dearly. But he believes in his team and simply wants those role players to be aggressive in support of the stars.

“We know we have a hell of a 1-2 punch with AD and Bron,” Ham added. “It’s just guys getting comfortable and being aggressive, not waiting for those two guys to do everything. Play your part. Be supportive but also be a threat yourself. Be deliberate, be decisive so we can help give those guys the support they need.

“Because once the game is down to the waning moments, they are going to make the plays that are going to put us in a good position to be successful. Leading up to that point, different guys have to step up and not be afraid to make plays.”

In those last couple of minutes, there are very few teams with a duo as effective as LeBron and Davis. But it is still a matter of finding the right group of guys to put around them and that onus falls on Ham and the coaching staff who will continue to work hard until they figure it out.

Jarred Vanderbilt agrees with Darvin Ham on Lakers roster

Not only does the Lakers coach feel they have everything they need, but the players themselves feel the same as well. Jarred Vanderbilt feels the same as Ham in that the Lakers have enough to compete as is.

“For sure. With us, it’s just difficult because people are in and out of the lineup due to injury or whatever, so it’s tough,” Vanderbilt said. “We’re still trying to build that camaraderie within ourselves.

“But, that’s part of the season. It’s tough. Like I said, we changed lineups so much, it’s tough to try to get that consistent continuity. But, I do believe it is capable – we are capable – of doing it internally.”

