Darvin Ham Calls Lakers Potentially Losing Christian Wood For 2023-24 Season A ‘Huge Blow’

Injuries have been a problem for the Los Angeles Lakers for years and it’s continued into the 2023-24 season.

Although LeBron James and Anthony Davis have remained healthy for most of the regular season, the rest of the Lakers’ roster has dealt with ailments that have kept them in and out of the lineup. Despite players like Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt reportedly ramping up for a potential return before the end of the season, the same can’t be said for Christian Wood.

Wood suffered a knee injury over the All-Star break and after further evaluation it was determined he would undergo arthroscopic knee surgery that will force him to miss at least a few weeks.

With the season winding down, there’s a real chance that Wood is unable to make it back in time barring a deep playoff run. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham explained what it mean for the team if Wood ends up being lost for the rest of the year.

“Yeah, his skillset, his ability to defensive rebound, his ability to be able to stretch the floor,” Ham said. It’s a huge blow. But it obviously was something that he needed to get taken care of and we’ll get him back right.”

Wood’s played a modest role off the bench during the regular season, but he’s shown spurts of solid two-way play. Wood is able to play alongside Anthony Davis in the frontcourt or man the center position when Davis heads to the bench.

Offensively, Wood’s got the ability to score in the post or be a credible spot-up shooter that can space the floor. Defensively, he might not be the ideal rim protector but his size and length makes him a better option than someone like Jaxson Hayes.

The Lakers haven’t ruled out Wood returning at some point, but it’s probably more prudent to proceed as if he won’t make it back in time. Davis will need to play more minutes while Hayes will see an increased role while Wood is sidelined.

Ham could also look to play LeBron James at center, though that should be considered a last resort. Regardless, hopefully the Lakers get some positive news on Wood’s injury in the coming weeks.

Cam Reddish returning to Lakers lineup against 76ers

While Christian Wood will be out, the Lakers are getting some reinforcements this week. Cam Reddish, who’s been dealing with a sprained ankle, is slated to return on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!