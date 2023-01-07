Darvin Ham Discusses What Sterling Brown Will Bring To Lakers On 10-Day Contract

Now that the calendar has flipped to January, NBA teams can begin to sign players to 10-day contracts and the Los Angeles Lakers wasted no time bringing in veteran guard Sterling Brown.

While Brown was playing with the Toronto Raptors G League affiliate, he has a familiarity with Lakers head coach Darvin Ham from when they were both with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ahead of Brown’s Lakers debut against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, Ham discussed why the team decided to bring him and and what he will bring to the organization.

“I think the way he plays, he tries to play the right way,” Ham said. “Obviously we have a history from the Milwaukee days. He was someone who I personally worked with in terms of individual workouts and individual film study, pregame workouts. We have a great rapport. I saw him today in the gym this morning, he got in last night and looks great. He’s been playing with the 905 in the G League so he’s a guy that ultimately, his style of play, you can infuse that into the lineup immediately and it will translate.

“He’s a guard, great defensive rebounder, can make the 3, can put it on the floor and attack down hill, so I’m looking forward to that. Can guard multiple positions as well so yeah, it’s a welcomed addition. Being that it’s 10-day time, we get a chance to kick the tires on a few different prospects.”

The Lakers have between now and the Feb. trade deadline to try out different prospects on 10-day contracts to see if any can stick. Ham talking about what qualities they will be looking for in those players and how Brown fits into that mix.

“I just think guys have to come in with the mindset to compete, first and foremost. Try to be a team player and play the right way. If you have a matchup, again, our principles are contain, contest and control, try to keep a guy in front of you individually with pride and knowing that you got guys behind that are gonna help, bust your tail to give multiple contests and give multiples efforts and get hits and get rebounds. Offensively, be disciplined with our running habits and make good decisions, making the right play.

“If you’re open, shoot. If not, then drive it or swing it. Just that, and Sterling to me, he’s tough as nails. He’s highly competitive. He’s a great defensive rebounder and he’s very athletic. He can shoot it and knock down 3s and again, he can guard multiple positions. He can handle in pick-and-rolls, he can set screens and roll, he’s a very versatile perimeter player and again, we’re excited to get a look at him over the next few days.”

Brown played three minutes in his Lakers debut and did not score, recording a rebound and an assist.

Lakers also working out Cousins and Dorsey

In addition to Brown, the Lakers have also worked out or will work out some other free agents such as DeMarcus Cousins and Tyler Dorsey. Once Brown’s 10 days are up, it wouldn’t be surprising to see L.A. sign one of the other guys they work out.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!