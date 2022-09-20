Darvin Ham Explains How Patrick Beverley Will Encourage Accountability On Lakers

Patrick Beverley will add some grit and hustle to the Los Angeles Lakers — the traits that are of high value for head coach Darvin Ham.

Ham’s appointment has been about accountability and togetherness, which the Lakers lacked during the disappointing 2021-22 season. That’s exactly what Beverley said L.A. can expect from him with the 34-year-old proving to be a difference-maker on defense and in the locker room for his previous teams.

Ham has no doubt the veteran guard will fit in on his team, saying his commitment and leadership will be a major factor for the Lakers in 2022-23, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I think he’s gonna fall right in, man. And you know, he’s a guy that prides himself on doing the dirty work, taking those charges, going in there for tough offensive rebounds. I mean, Russell’s gonna do the same thing. Bron is gonna do the same thing. AD, everybody, Austin Reaves. I’m super duper excited, man, about what we’re gonna be able to roll out and present to the city, and to the league as a whole from our program standpoint. But I think he’s going to — he connects, he’s fearless. He’s gonna be able to say what needs to be said in the right way to our big dogs as well as our younger players. In acquiring him, that’s one of the biggest things that stood out about him. You know, he stands for the right things. He’s not selfishly motivated. He’s all about winning and all about the right things. And he practices that on a daily.”

Ham added Beverley won’t be taking the pressure off his chest when it comes to holding the Lakers players accountable as a first-year head coach. Rather, the guard will be there to amplify his message:

“We all preaching the same message. I’m not backing down from it, like making any tough decisions or bringing anybody together. What needs to be done is going to be done, what needs to be said is going to be said. Being part of two championships situations myself, one as a player one as a coach back to the ‘o4 Pistons to the ’21 Bucks, those were the ingredients of making history. Having those types of players who’s coming in every single day and putting their heart out on and landing on the line for their teammates, whether it’s practice, shootaround game, game film. Like, guys being on the same page and working towards that constantly.”

Beverley recently said he was looking forward to playing for Ham as he starts his NBA head-coaching career. “He’ll remember this team forever just because it’s his first team. So, super excited to see how it goes,” Beverley said.”

Ham hopes Beverley’s competitiveness will set tone for Lakers

Beverley promised to take care of the Lakers’ chemistry, trying to encourage his teammates to spend time together and get comfortable with difficult conversations. The guard also said he would do all he can on the court to help L.A. win games.

And Ham hopes Beverley’s competitiveness will set the tone for the Lakers. “You hear him mentioning the grit, the grind, just being a dog out there, just having him in the fold, guys like Russ, Bron, AD, the new guys we’ve picked up to sign at free agency,” Ham said.

“I think it’s going to be one hell of a year. So, I’m looking forward to him setting a real nice tone, especially on the defensive side of the ball, which we really need to get better at and that’s going to take us where we need to go.”

