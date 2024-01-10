Darvin Ham Explains What Lakers Miss From Raptors’ Dennis Schroder

Darvin Ham’s first season as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers had plenty of ups and downs, though he did manage to get the most out of some of his role players.

Ham wanted to build the Lakers’ identity around its defense and outside of Anthony Davis, Dennis Schroder was up for the challenge. Schroder’s first stint with Los Angeles ended poorly as he was a negative during the playoffs, so there was some skepticism about his return during the 2022-23 season.

However, Schroder graciously accepted a bench role and flourished as a menace on both ends of the floor. Schroder even redeemed himself in the playoffs with his effort and energy and it earned him a two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors.

Prior to the game against the Raptors, Ham detailed what he and the Lakers have missed the most from the point guard.

“Obviously Dennis is a very high level player,” Ham said. “You saw what he did for us last year, you saw what he did in the summer at the World Cup. His tenacity, his competitiveness, his defensive ability and his ability to get downhill. He’s a guy that loves his teammates and was willing to run through a wall and do whatever we needed him to do. Just an ultra-competitor.”

Schroder plays with a fiery edge on the court and that mentality helped Los Angeles through some lulls last season. The Lakers could use someone like Schroder as the team often times lets their foot off the gas pedal and then must try to furiously come back in games.

Although Schroder may not be donning the purple and gold, he still clearly has love for his former teammates as evidenced by the moment he shared with Austin Reaves after the two met in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The point guard didn’t get a video tribute during his return to Crypto.com Arena, but he proved to be a valuable member of the team and it was good to see him back in L.A. again.

Darvin Ham embracing pressure that comes with coaching Lakers

After a rough stretch from December into the new year, Ham has heard his name come up in rumors and reports. There were rumblings that Ham may be losing the locker room, though he later refuted those murmurings and said that everything is fine with him and the front office.

As for the mounting pressure, Ham is embracing it and doesn’t feel like he’s coaching for his job.

