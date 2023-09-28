Darvin Ham Expresses Optimism In Anthony Davis And New-Look Lakers Team

With Media Day and training camp kicking off next week, the anticipation for the 2023-24 season is growing by the day. After getting eliminated in the Western Conference Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers’ goals of the offseason were to retain key players and bring in more quality role players.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was able to pull it off by re-signing Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell and bringing in Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood and Taurean Prince, who can bolster the bench a bit more than last season’s team. The Lakers also extended Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt as cherries on top of a very successful offseason with the expectation of this team cashing in on a championship.

Head coach Darvin Ham has a lot of versatility and options to chose from, a vast contrast from the beginning of last year. With Davis staying with the franchise for the foreseeable future, Ham expresses faith in his star big man and the talent he possesses, as well as the capabilities this team has this upcoming season, via NH ExperienceTV:

“The door is not closed on him [Davis], young man is only 30-years-old. I just turned 50 last month. So, I have all the faith in the world, we have all the faith in the world in AD. He’s had a tremendous summer, really going to work on his body, his game and same with Bron. Everybody, man. We’re excited about the guys we were able to bring back, in terms of D’Lo, Austin, Rui, Vando and the guys we added in Gabe, Taurean, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes. And our young guys, our draft picks, Maxwell Lewis, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Max Christie, he had a great summer and Summer League, you know our two-way guys. I’m excited about the whole program, we’re set up to make a really deep run. Again, as I said when I got the job last summer, we’re going to go as far as our work takes us. We got to come in each and every day and prepare. And keep that salty taste in our mouth that was left after the Western Conference Finals.”

Fans can now get an extended look at Ham as a coach and what he is able to do with a competent roster with increased championship expectations. Ham clearly seems ready for the challenge to lead this team back to where it belongs and that is winning a championship.

Davis is due for a ‘breakout season’ in a sense after his playoff performance, plus arguably having the most talented and deep roster in the Davis and James era. On paper, this Lakers team has the ability to do something special this upcoming season.

Reaves expecting improved shooting from Davis this season

In his days with the New Orleans Pelicans and first season with L.A., Davis had the reputation of being a reliable mid-range jump shooter with a 3-point shot in development. However, the past three seasons the big man has done his damage in the paint, but Austin Reaves expects Davis to find his shooting stroke this season.

