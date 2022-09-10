Darvin Ham Hopes Patrick Beverley’s Competitiveness Will Set Tone For Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz hoping his competitiveness and toughness can push them closer to reclaiming the championship-contender status.

Beverley had a significant impact on the defensive end wherever he has played in his 10-year NBA career. The guard’s candor and bellicose nature often set the tone for his teams — earning him the reputation of a player who others hate to match up against but love to have on their side.

New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham wants Beverley to assume a similar role in L.A. and become his team’s tone-setter, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“He is great. I’ve always loved Patrick, it’s just always been tough competing against him. But that’s why he is who he is. I think he’s gonna be a lovely addition to our ballclub and a great tone-setter, along with everyone else that we have already in terms of how we want to play and getting back to where we need to get back to. You hear him mentioning the grit, the grind, just being a dog out there, just having him in the fold, guys like Russ, Bron, AD, the new guys we’ve picked up to sign at free agency. I think it’s going to be one hell of a year. So, I’m looking forward to him setting a real nice tone, especially on the defensive side of the ball, which we really need to get better at and that’s going to take us where we need to go.”

Ham praised Beverley for his professionalism and competitiveness, adding the 34-year-old’s character fits perfectly with the type of team he wants the Lakers to be:

“His competitiveness. And the three words we’re gonna hang our hats on: competitiveness, togetherness and accountability. And you heard him mention all of that in various ways. His tone, he cares about his teammates, he lives and breathes team. He’s a hell of an individual and team defender. But his goal is not really… hasn’t been accolades. It’s been his impact on winning basketball time and time again, whether it was Houston, whether it was the Clippers, whether it was Minnesota — he’s made his presence felt in a major, major way. And we look forward to him continuing to do that here.”

During his introductory press conference, Beverley said he was ready to take care of the Lakers’ chemistry.

“My thing has always been camaraderie, team, team, team,” he said. “If you do that and play hard, you just let the dominoes fall wherever they fall from there.”

Beverley ‘super excited’ to play with Russell Westbrook

Beverley has shown he indeed is ready to do what it takes to help the Lakers become competitive again, trying to make peace with Russell Westbrook — with whom he’s feuded for several years.

Beverley has said he’s “super excited” to share the floor with Westbrook, adding they can complement each other and create an effective backcourt pairing.

