Darvin Ham Reiterates What Fans Can Expect From Lakers In 2022-23

The Los Angeles Lakers have seemingly been trying to learn from the mistakes they made over the last couple of years in an attempt to bring back winning basketball to L.A.

After betting on small-ball in 2021-22, the Lakers have signed two nominal centers in Damian Jones and Thomas Bryant this summer — one of which will likely partner Anthony Davis in the starting frontcourt. L.A. has also prioritized youth and defensive versatility in free agency, bringing in Juan Toscano-Anderson and Troy Brown Jr., among others.

The Lakers won the 2020 NBA championship by becoming the league’s most fearsome defense. And new head coach Darvin Ham confirmed in a recent appearance on Showtime’s “All the Smoke” that he wants his Purple and Gold to become a gritty, defensive-minded team again:

“Competing at a high level. We’re going to be together. The most together team always does well, and always wins at the end of the day. And accountability. We’re going to be tough. We’re going to be defensive-minded. That’s the side of the ball where you’re going to see the quickest and most drastic improvement and we’re going to share offensively. Again, we want everybody all in on what we’re doing. We don’t want anybody that’s second-guessing being a Laker or ‘Am I in the right place?’ or this, that and the third.”

The Lakers are still putting the 2022-23 team together even though they only have one roster spot left to fill. L.A. is seemingly continuing its pursuit of proven shooters during the offseason with rumors of the team’s effort to trade Russell Westbrook and Talen Horton-Tucker continue to emerge.

Lakers’ starting shooting guard expected to excel at defense and 3-point shooting

The Lakers are reportedly still looking for their starting shooting guard, whether he’s already on the team or not.

However, recent reports claim the favorite for the job will have to excel at both defense and 3-point shooting — performing a role similar to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s during L.A.’s 2019-20 championship campaign.

