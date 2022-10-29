Darvin Ham: Lakers Didn’t Want To Risk Anthony Davis’ Back Injury Getting Worse By Playing Against Timberwolves

The 2022-23 season for the Los Angeles Lakers hinges on the health of Anthony Davis, but the superstar is already ailing.

Davis was ruled out of the Lakers’ loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a sore back that he tweaked against the Denver Nuggets.

In his pregame availability, head coach Darvin Ham discussed the team’s cautious approach with Davis and expressed optimism he’ll be available on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Well you know the back is a tricky thing. It felt good this morning when he woke up but then going from activity to inactivity this afternoon, and when you’re on the road obviously it’s not your bed, so things like just rolling over in a foreign bed can tweak it and cause discomfort. But just getting out in front of it not wanting to put him into a make-or-break situation too early in the season, be it the fifth game we still have 77 left to play. “And obviously we’re gonna need him in a major way to be healthy so why risk it was our thought process. So he’ll be out tonight. It’s a good thing that we’re going home tonight after the game and so we’ll be back in our own building and obviously we have our people traveling with us but we’ll be back in our building, he’ll be able to be back in his own bed and so we feel good about him not playing tonight and that leading to him being available the upcoming next game.”

It’s been frustrating for fans to see Davis have to sit out a game due to injury again, but the fact of the matter is that the Lakers are doing the right thing in monitoring his health. Sitting at 0-5, Los Angeles can not afford for their star to miss any extended time so if resting him earlier in the year helps him long-term then it’s the correct move.

For now, Ham and the team have to hope Davis is feeling well enough for a rematch against the Nuggets who already made them look silly this past week.

Anthony Davis discusses importance of getting first win of 2022-23 season

As of now, the Lakers and the Sacramento Kings are the only two teams left in the NBA without a win this season. It’s not a spot L.A. wants to be in, so Davis explained that getting that first win will give them something to build on once it happens.

