Darvin Ham: Lakers Still ‘Working Hard’ To Get Dennis Schroder’s Visa Issue Sorted Out

Dennis Schroder has re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, although the point guard has yet to practice with the team due to immigration paperwork.

Schroder is understood to have signed a guaranteed one-year minimum deal with L.A. this summer after a superb performance at the 2022 EuroBasket. The 29-year-old playmaker averaged averaging 22.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists in eight games, finishing in third with Germany.

But Schroder didn’t start training camp with the rest of the Lakers this week as he is still sorting out his U.S. visa. “We’re still working hard behind the scenes to get him in the fold with the rest of the guys,” head coach Darvin Ham said after Wednesday’s practice.

However, Ham said he doesn’t think it will take Schroder long to catch up with his teammates. The Lakers head coach said the team has been in touch with the guard’s entourage, coordinating a workout routine to help him stay in shape.

“He has his coaches over there that we communicate with,” Ham said. “He’s doing the best he can to stay in rhythm and to stay in shape. But it’s nothing like NBA basketball, being in an NBA setting. So once he gets here, we’ll be able to throw him right into the deep end of the pool and see how he responds.

“But Dennis is a high-level player, super duper competitor — and takes great care of himself. So it should be a quick turnaround with him getting in a rhythm.”

Schroder said he is returning to L.A. to make things right after an awkward end to his one-year stint with the team in 2020-21. The guard rejected a contract extension worth up to $84 million dollars before leaving in free agency — with reports claiming he didn’t get along with a few of his teammates.

Kendrick Nunn was ‘pain-free’ on first day of training camp with Lakers

While Schroder is working out through the visa process — and Lonnie Walker IV and Troy Brown. Jr deal with minor injuries — Kendrick Nunn went through the first practice session of training camp without any restrictions.

“It was everything for me, to be honest. Because last year I wasn’t able to practice and help the team out as much as I wanted to,” Nunn said.

“So just getting the rhythm back, feeling good on the floor with no injuries, just feeling pain-free and able to play is everything for me. So today was a good day for me.”

Nunn added he now feels better than before suffering the bone bruise in his knee that ruled him out for the entire 2021-22 season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!