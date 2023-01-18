Darvin Ham & LeBron James Proud Of Lakers For Franchise-Best 2 Turnovers Vs. Rockets

LeBron James’ 48-point performance got much of the attention as the Los Angeles Lakers snapped their three-game losing streak with a win over the Houston Rockets. But something not discussed as much but was just as important in the victory is what head coach Darvin Ham has been preaching for some time in taking care of the basketball.

The Lakers as a team turned the ball over just two times on the night, a franchise record for the fewest turnovers in a game. By taking care of the ball, it allows for the Lakers to not let the opposition get in transition for easy baskets and in the end, Ham was very happy with how his team’s lack of turnovers.

“I thought it was huge,” the Lakers coach said after the game. “Obviously the guys did a great job. Something we’ve been talking about, trying to make sure in terms of us being more deliberate offensively with what we want to do and what we want to get into, the key element to all that is us taking care of the ball. We’d rather get field goal attempts than mishandling the ball.

“You know I’m fine when it’s a competitive turnover, but just the senseless errors, I thought were at a minimal tonight. We only had two of them but I thought the guys did a great job just playing fast, making good decisions. The road got a little bumpy there for a little bit in the second half but we stayed competitive, we stayed moving forward with the next-play mentality and we’re thankful to come out with the win.”

Playing fast, but smart is what Ham wants with these Lakers and that is exactly what happened against Houston. Cutting down turnovers is a major positive on both sides of the ball and LeBron hopes to see the Lakers continue to keep the turnovers within reason.

“It’s very rare, and you know, you always have the ballclub want to kind of play in and like want to kind of be an 11 to 13 range if you can,” James noted. “You know that’s the kind of range you want to be in we’re taking care of the ball you feel like you’d be an 11 to 13 range give yourself an opportunity to score give us an opportunity to shots at the rim and not allowing the team to get opportunities at the fast break.

“So when I look at the Rockets only a seven fast-break points as young as they are that’s what they’re really good at, so by us not turning the ball over it allows us to set our defense.”

Of course, LeBron and Russell Westbrook are the primary creators for the Lakers and thus the turnover issues tend to fall on their shoulders. When you have the ball in your hands that much, there are going to be at least some mistakes.

Obviously two turnovers in a game is not something that is sustainable, but keeping them in the range James is talking will keep the Lakers in many games more often than not.

LeBron James felt ‘extremely old’ after moment with Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr.

In his 20th NBA season, James may have some times where he is reminded just how long he has been in the league and one happened against the Rockets with rookie Jabari Smith Jr.

The third overall pick in this year’s draft revealed to LeBron that the Lakers star played against his father in his first career game, which James was amazed by. Making things even better was that Jabari Smith Sr. was actually in the building and was able to share a moment with LeBron.

LeBron even admitted after the game to feeling ‘extremely old’ at hearing that revelation but noted that he is extremely blessed at being able to play against multiple generations.

