Darvin Ham Reflects On Two Seasons As Lakers Head Coach

It has been an up-and-down two seasons for Darvin Ham as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, to say the least. There have been some rough stretches, but also some great successes. However, now after a first-round playoff exit, his future with the Lakers is in question.

Ham did lead the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals in his first season, but his second season was filled with questionable decisions and while the Lakers still represented themselves well overall, they fell far short of their ultimate goal.

Following the Lakers’ loss to the Denver Nuggets, Ham was asked to reflect on his journey with the Lakers so far and while he couldn’t quite give a straight answer, he made it clear that he is simply focused on the things he can control right now.

“That’s a great question. It’s tough,” Ham said. “My mind’s all over the place right now, so that’s a great question…but maybe at some point later on I’ll give you an answer. It’s been a hell of a two years, though, I’ll tell you that. Sitting in this seat, it’s been a hell of a two years. Lot of good things that got done, but ultimately you want to win that ultimate prize.

“I know what that feels like, had that feeling a couple of times so want to do everything in your power not to…to prevent feeling this feeling now, the feeling of defeat. But again, I’m gonna control what I can control, continue to grow and hopefully be a better coach for it.”

Some of the criticisms Ham has faced have been justified for sure, but one thing he has done is held his head high through everything and keep a positive outlook. Even though his future is in question, Ham still has nothing but praise for the Lakers franchise as a whole.

“I’m not gonna feel sorry for myself or ourselves,” Ham added. “It’s an unbelievable franchise to represent. Couldn’t ask for a better governor and president of ops in Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss. But I’ve seen a lot in my first two years in this seat, so I’ll continue to work, get better and control what I can control.”

Whether Ham will be on the Lakers bench next season is up in the air and looking unlikely, but whatever the decision is, he will continue to push forward and look to grow in his young coaching career.

Darvin Ham frustrated at criticism over Lakers lineups and rotations

One of the biggest criticisms Darvin Ham faced this season was his constantly changing starting lineup and overall rotations with the Lakers. Once he settled on a starting group, the Lakers were immensely better and many wondered why it took him so long to make that decision.

Ham spoke on this recently, bringing up the constant injuries to important Lakers role players, adding that it was impossible to have consistent lineups without consistent players available. Ham also noted that if players are playing poorly for an extended period, he’s forced to make some kind of change.

