Darvin Ham Reveals Dennis Schroder Told Him He Wanted To ‘Make It Right’ With Lakers After Returning On Minimum Contract

One of the key additions to the new-look Los Angeles Lakers this season was a familiar face in point guard Dennis Schroder. With Schroder returning to the team, the Lakers faithful had the hope that he and the Lakers could rekindle the success of the 2020-21 year, when he was a big part of L.A.’s Play-In Tournament success.

With Schroder having said that there is ‘unfinished business’ when he re-joined the Lakers in free agency before the regular season began, he has gone right to work trying to assist this team to make a playoff push.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham recently spoke on that subject as well, revealing that Schroder told him he wants to make it right in L.A. by returning since his first tenure ended on a sour note for both parties.

“Well I can just be candid about it. What he told me and Rob firsthand was like ‘I want to come back and make it right. I want to make it right.’ I felt like a lot of things whether it was in his control or out of his control, whatever happened, that’s in the rearview. Only thing I told his was just come here and be the best version of yourself,” Ham said.

“Just focus on being better in all facets of the game, mentally, spiritually, physically. And he was totally bought in when he got here. He sign a minimum contract but he’s not a minimum player by no means of the imagination. He’s a high-level point guard that can be starting for 70% of the teams in this league. So we just told him we want you to come in and be as competitive as you can be and listen to us and trust us, and he’s done that.”

Schroder, who is averaging 12.6 points, 4.6 assists and shooting nearly 42% from the field, has provided L.A with the offensive firepower and on-ball defensive pressure that the Lakers needed out of a rotational guard.

Since the All-Star break, Schroder has taken the mantle of being a facilitator and shot-creator while LeBron James recovers from his foot injury. Even though the Lakers still have games to win in order to be represented in the playoffs, Schroder’s attitude this season has been a breath of fresh air.

Schroder says Lakers will make playoffs

Now is the time for the Lakers to lock in with less than 20 regular-season games remaining to secure a spot in the postseason. While the Lakers have improved and produced a .500 record after the trade deadline, the current injury of James can cause some doubts about the desired playoff chances.

One player who has been confident about his team on and off the court this year has been Schroder. After leading the winning charge with 26 points on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Schroder said after the game that he thinks the Lakers will make the playoffs.

It is going to everyone wearing the purple and gold to provide maximum effort to push the Lakers over the playoff hump while James is recovering from his foot injury. With guys like Schroder stepping up in necessary games, the confidence he possesses can be justified with more big wins from L.A.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!