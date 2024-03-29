Darvin Ham: Rui Hachimura Has Responded To Lakers Challenging Him To Rebound More

Rui Hachimura has been playing extremely well for the Los Angeles Lakers over the past couple of months. Hachimura has averaged 17.3 points on 59.4% shooting and 48.9% from 3-point range, but head coach Darvin Ham has asked for more from the forward as well.

Clearing the defensive glass has been an issue for the Lakers for much of the year and at his size, Hachimura should be able to provide a big help there. Lately, he has been doing just that with back-to-back double-digit rebound outings as the Lakers kicked off their six-game road trip with a pair of wins.

And this is something Ham and Hachimura’s teammates have been asking of him. Following the Lakers’ victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in which Hachimura grabbed 10 boards, Ham praised the forward for responding to the challenge laid out to hit the glass harder, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I’ve been on him all year about rebounding more, being active on the glass, being an active defender and not leaking out. He has a tendency to want to take off running and assume someone else is going to get the defensive rebound. It stops him from participating. To his credit, he’s heard us loud and clear. I’m not the only one telling him this. His teammates, other coaches are all delivering the same message and he’s responding well to it.”

Hachimura is a player who is much bigger than many realize until you see him up close in person. Listed at 6’8 and 230 pounds, he not only has the size but the strength to battle on the glass down low and Ham and the Lakers have called on him to do that more as it greatly benefits the team.

To his credit, Hachimura has done just that with 14 rebounds in the Lakers’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks before grabbing 10 more in Memphis. Players must be willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win and he is showing he will do just that for these Lakers.

LeBron James: Rui Hachimura looks ‘very comfortable’ in Lakers starting lineup

Rui Hachimura began the season coming off the bench for the Lakers, but ever since Darvin Ham inserted him into the starting lineup he has looked like a completely different player. LeBron James has taken notice of this as well.

Following Hachimura’s 32-point, 10-rebound performance against the Grizzlies, LeBron noted that Hachimura looks ‘very comfortable’ in the Lakers starting lineup as he knows his role and where his shots will come from. LeBron added that he and Hachimura are able to switch things defensively as well and still clean the glass.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!