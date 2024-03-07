Darvin Ham: Spencer Dinwiddie Has Been ‘Steady’ For Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline this year with their only addition being Spencer Dinwiddie off the buyout market.

Getting Dinwiddie acclimated this last into the season has definitely been a process for head coach Darvin Ham and the Lakers.

But even though the guard has not put up big numbers since joining the team, there’s no denying that the Lakers have found success with Dinwiddie on the floor. His +56 plus-minus in 10 games is the highest on the Lakers during that time despite him only averaging around five points and four assists per game in limited minutes.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s game, Ham spoke on the process of getting Dinwiddie up to speed and explained why the Lakers have been so successful with him on the floor.

“Spencer is just steady, man,” Ham said. “He asks all the right questions, he’s a really cerebral player. Just another playmaker on the floor, a guy who catches on second-side action, third-side action and is able to go make a play for himself or for a teammate. He had some beautiful passes that he made on the film from last game and that process is continuing.

“It will get better, but as of right now, we’re completely pleased with what he is bringing. Yeah, he’ll have that night where he has an explosion offensively, for sure, a few nights, but while we’re in the process of him getting acclimated, he’s been solid as most high level veterans are. We don’t want him to be in a hurry or pressing in no way, shape or form. Just got out there and play basketball.”

The Lakers only have a handful of games left in the regular season, so it will be interesting to see if Ham starts to increase Dinwiddie’s minutes in order to get him fully acclimated for a potential postseason run.

With Gabe Vincent also potentially returning in the next few weeks though, it could also go the opposite direction where Dinwiddie’s minutes begin to shrink if he isn’t making an impact.

Spencer Dinwiddie realizing Lakers get every team’s best shot

Spencer Dinwiddie is from L.A. so he is very aware of the hype and media circus that surrounds the Lakers. One thing he has learned since playing for the team though is that the Lakers get every team’s best shot, which means they have to be extra prepared and ready to go every night.

